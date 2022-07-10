ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peculiar, MO

3 injured in rural Peculiar, Missouri, shooting

By Jack Anstine
KSHB 41 Action News
 2 days ago
Three victims were injured in an overnight shooting in rural Peculiar, Missouri, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says it received a report of the shooting at around 12:42 a.m. on Sunday in the 7600 block of east 233rd Street.

Cass County Sheriff's Office deputies, the Peculiar Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the scene and found three victims who had been shot.

All three victims were taken to an area hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.

The sheriff's office says a suspect was taken into custody at the scene and is being held in the Cass County Jail. There are no other suspects at this time, the department says.

The investigation is ongoing.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Prosecutor won't bring charges against officers involved in 2021 Independence shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Prosecutor, Jean Peters Baker, won't bring charges against the officers who shot and killed Aaron C. Pouche in March 2021. In a June 8 letter to the Independence Chief of Police Adam Dustman, and Pouche's family, Baker said "we have concluded that the evidence does not support filing criminal charges against the officers in this matter."
INDEPENDENCE, MO
