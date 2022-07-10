ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensburg, PA

Out & About: The Westmoreland's 'Summer Saturday' offers food, music, fun

By Shirley McMarlin
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA bite to eat, a cool drink, live music, games and good friends make for a perfect summer evening. All those ingredients went into the mix for the July 9 “Summer Saturday: Together Together” event on the terrace of The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg....

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Live! Casino Pittsburgh hosts craft beer, wine, music festival

Officials with Live! Casino Pittsburgh are gearing up to host their second annual craft beer, wine and music festival this week. Summerfest Live! is scheduled for 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday in a parking lot adjacent to the Hempfield facility at Westmoreland Mall. “Hosting Summerfest Live! is a great way...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Home gardeners invited to enter Greensburg Garden Center flower show

Home gardeners are invited to enter their best blooms in Greensburg Garden Center’s biennial standard flower show. “Growing Wild” will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the McKenna Senior Center, 971 Old Salem Road, Greensburg. Submissions will be accepted from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday...
GREENSBURG, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Another Richard DeShantz restaurant opens Downtown

After spending several months cooking for family in her native Puerto Rico and catering private events, Executive Chef Jamilka Borges is planting herself at Sally Ann’s at 136th Sixth St., Downtown. The latest Richard DeShantz Restaurant Group concept is a casual eatery specializing in healthy, veggie-forward fare ranging from...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Alfred

Breed: Terrier, Breed: Mixed Breed (Large) | Sex: Male. Meet Alfred! He came back to Animal Friends after his previous owner could no longer care for him. He is a good boy who just needs a little bit of patience and positive reinforcement to truly shine! Alfred is friendly with everyone he meets and he’s even open to living with another dog, as long as proper introductions are made first. Our staff and volunteers have had fun with Alfred by introducing him to all different types of enrichment activities, and even though he may need some help occasionally to sniff out the treats, it’s a great way to burn some energy! Alfred would love to find a family with kids 13 years or older who are ready to open their hearts and home to a wonderful guy.
PITTSBURGH, PA
theincline.com

🗣 Locals to Know: Meet Dave Bindewald, consultant on play and divergent thinking

Today’s Local to Know helps adults rediscover their imaginations. Meet Dave Bindewald, who helps people find their inner child and improve their creativity. Full disclosure, I worked with Dave in a previous role, and he’s a super nice guy! Without further ado, let’s hear about how Dave works and plays in the ’Burgh…
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Out & About: Painters show plein air works at Greensburg Art Center

Greensburg Art Center issued artists the challenge of packing up their paints and easels and taking to the city streets and country roads for “Plein Aire 15601,” the center’s first exhibition of works created “en plein air” — a fancy French phrase simply meaning “outdoors.”
GREENSBURG, PA
goodfoodpittsburgh.com

Where to Find Amazing Soft Serve Near Pittsburgh

Let’s call this the Summer of Soft Serve. Not only can you find the super-creamy (and always delicious) summertime treat at classic ice cream shops around town in traditional chocolate and vanilla, but a handful of Pittsburgh-area restaurants (and a brewery, too) are redefining these frozen swirls with their own unique flavors.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Irwin welcomes 'Star Wars,' Beatles memorabilia at second-annual CARLcon

Those who stepped inside Irwin’s Shidle Hall this weekend suddenly found themselves among Earth’s mightiest heroes on Penny Lane in a galaxy far, far away. The borough hosted its second annual CARLcon event Sunday. Organized by the Irwin Business and Professional Association, CARLcon was an excitement-filled day for lovers of collectibles and many things retro.
IRWIN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Kerr Memorial Museum in Oakmont marks 20 years

A building at the corner of Oakmont’s Delaware Avenue and Fourth Street holds special memories for borough resident Jane Foster. “I had Virginia Kerr as a seventh- and eighth-grade teacher,” she said about the woman who lived there her entire life. “She was a friend of our family, because my grandparents lived across the street.”
OAKMONT, PA
PhillyBite

Pittsburgh's Largest Open Air Flea Market | Trader Jacks

Philadelphia, PA - There is just about everything and anything to be found at Trader Jacks Pittsburghs Largest Open Air Flea Market. , and you can also find great deals at a great price. This indoor/outdoor flea market is the largest in the area. The vendors sell a variety of items, from antiques to handmade crafts. You can also find food and live entertainment at the market.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Hello Bistro adds new "build your own" burger and grilled cheese bar

Hello Bistro is best known for its customizable, build-your-own salads and bowls. Now the chain, which has locations in Oakland, Downtown, the South Side, and other places throughout the Pittsburgh region, is encouraging customers to do the same with its burgers and grilled cheese sandwiches. “Customization is incredibly important to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Greensburg brothers carry on family passion for antique automobiles

The Davis brothers of Greensburg would love to open a museum dedicated to antique automobiles. “That would be our retirement dream,” said Dave Davis, 62. He’s the most mechanically gifted of the three local brothers who all own vintage vehicles — an interest inherited from their father, Robert.
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hampton church answers need with blessing box

“Take what you need. Leave what you can.” This is a well-known mantra adopted by churches when they begin their blessing boxes. Members of Bethany Lutheran Church of Gibsonia took the mantra to heart when they established their blessing box in November. Alyce Jacob and other congregation members took on the project to ensure that every community member would have access to food and other essential items.
GIBSONIA, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Here are all the events at the 2022 Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix

Start your engines! The Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix is back for its 40th anniversary. For those new to the city who may not know, the Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix is the largest vintage street race in the United States. But there is a lot more than just the premier race. The festival started Sunday with a sold-out Kick-Off Rallye — a competitive, mystery course in Houston, Washington County — and runs through July 24 this year, featuring two weekends of racing and plenty of automobile-themed events in between. Each event is ticketed individually.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Building the Valley: Harmar candy store to relocate to Sarver, rebrand

After four years, Harmar’s niche candy store Oh How Sweet It Is will be moving and opening at a new home in early September. Owner Robert Wyant announced the move recently in a Facebook post. The candy store will relocate to 131 Mulone Drive in Sarver. Wyant said if he was able to, he would have moved sooner. He opened his candy shop in 2018 in Harmar.
SARVER, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Neighborhood Flea taking place in Strip District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The weather today is a great day to get some shopping done and there aren't many better places to go than the monthly neighborhood flea market in the Strip District. The vibrant open-air market started at 10 a.m. this morning and will wrap up at 3 p.m. There's plenty to see including a mix of vintage items, handmade goods, and of course, food trucks! The market takes place at the Stacks at Three Crossings.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

First annual Sizzling Summer Night makes hot debut, draws big crowd in New Kensington

It was a community party in New Kensington as the first annual Sizzling Summer Night event made its debut Saturday afternoon. Hundreds of people were already wandering along Fifth Avenue between Eighth and 11th streets or setting up chairs to sit and mingle at the beginning of the first hour. Around 45 businesses and a dozen entertainment acts were participating, offering special deals and performances.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Fox Chapel Area meal prices set for 2022-23 school year

A student lunch at Fox Chapel Area High School will cost nearly $3 during the 2022-23 school year, according to prices set by the school board. The price of a daily lunch for secondary students will be $2.95, and elementary students will pay $2.65 daily. This is a 10-cent increase in the lunch price for both elementary and secondary students.
FOX CHAPEL, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hartwood Acres Sculpture Garden officially opens after years of work on the project

A formal ribbon-cutting was held Sunday afternoon to officially open the Hartwood Acres Sculpture Garden. The yearslong Allegheny County project involved refurbishing and relocating sculptures around the landscape to provide a centralized experience for parkgoers. There were 12 sculptures acquired in the mid-1980s that were sandblasted, repainted and rewelded. New...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

