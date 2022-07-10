ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novak Djokovic defeats Nick Kyrgios to win seventh Wimbledon title

By Bill Connelly
ESPN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON -- Novak Djokovic used his steady brilliance to beat the ace-delivering, trick-shot-hitting Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3) on Sunday for a fourth consecutive Wimbledon championship and seventh overall. "It's weird. I felt like he didn't do anything amazing today,'' said the unseeded Kyrgios, offering an assessment...

