ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverhead, NY

After 15-Year Absence, JR Bertuccio Returns To Victory Lane At Riverhead Raceway

By Shawn Courchesne
racedayct.com
 2 days ago

(Press Release from Riverhead Raceway) It had been since July 14th, 2007 since JR Bertuccio of Centereach had visited victory lane at Riverhead Raceway after a NASCAR Modified event but that all changed Saturday when the former champion returned to the hallowed ground after the 50-lap feature event. During those 15-years,...

racedayct.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
smithtownny.gov

Long Beach Concert Stage Dedication

Town Officials Dedicate Long Beach Concert Stage in Memory of Beloved Employee Don Misuraca. Smithtown Supervisor Ed Wehrheim took to the stage at Long Beach Friday night to unveil a plaque atop of the new concert stage, formally dedicating it to Parks Labor Crew Leader II Don Misuraca. On Friday, July 8th, Supervisor Wehrheim led the opening ceremony together with Councilman Tom Lohmann, Town Clerk Vincent Puleo, Superintendent of Recreation Tom McCaffery and Director of Parks Joe Arico. In addition to hundreds of community members who packed the beach to enjoy the popular weekly concert, members of the Smithtown Parks Department, Public Safety and the Highway Department were on hand to commemorate and honor their colleague and friend, long time Town employee Don Misuraca, who passed away suddenly in January. The Naked Truth Band, founded by Misuraca’s former colleague and Smithtown Highway employee Joe Cannone, performed after the ceremony.
LONG BEACH, NY
eastendbeacon.com

Peconic Land Trust Closes on Mattituck Farmland

The Peconic Land Trust closed in late June on a 15-acre farm field along the scenic byway of New Suffolk Avenue in Mattituck, with the help of $650,000 in donations from the community, protecting the property from development. The Land Trust is now the interim owner of the property and...
MATTITUCK, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mattituck, NY
City
Northport, NY
City
Riverhead, NY
City
Howard Beach, NY
Riverhead, NY
Sports
City
Patchogue, NY
City
Southampton, NY
City
Glen Cove, NY
City
Massapequa, NY
City
Smithtown, NY
eastendbeacon.com

This Morning’s Bulletin — 7.12.22

• We’re expecting sunny skies today, with a high temperature near 83 degrees and a south wind 7 to 12 miles per hour, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. There’s a 50 percent chance of overnight showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Wednesday will be sunny, with a high near 87. It will be mostly sunny on Thursday, with a high near 85 and a 20 percent chance of showers and afternoon thunderstorms.
MONTAUK, NY
longislandadvance.net

Are you ready for Alive After Five?

The street fest has not been able to take place since 2019 due to multiple COVID-19 cancellations. A virtual Alive After Five was broadcasted live from the Patchogue Theatre in 2020, and the Greater Patchogue Chamber Young Professionals group also hosted the Sundown Festival, a slimmed-down family event, in 2021.
PATCHOGUE, NY
greaterlongisland.com

The Good Steer restaurant in Lake Grove closes for good after 65 years

GreaterPortJeff coverage is funded in part by Toast Coffeehouse, now with four locations across Suffolk County. And Toast of Port Jeff is moving to a new location. Click here to learn more. The Good Steer, an iconic Long Island restaurant, closed its doors on Saturday after 65 years of operation...
LAKE GROVE, NY
27east.com

East Hampton DWI Arrests For The Week Of July 7

Manuel R. Sacancela-Guaman, 28, of Sag Harbor was arrested by East Hampton Town Police on June 20 at 10:23 p.m. and charged with DWI and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of... more. Bryan D. Tummings, 31, of South Burlington, Vermont, was arrested at 2:52 a.m. on June 20 and charged with...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Lane
Person
Jarrett Jack
Person
Andrew Howard
Person
Ryan Howard
PIX11

Beloved Long Island eatery The Good Steer closes after 65 years

LAKE GROVE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Beloved Long Island restaurant The Good Steer seemingly closed its doors for good on Saturday, ending a 65-year run as a community mainstay. “As they say, All Good Things must come to an end,” the restaurant’s owners wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday morning announcing the restaurant’s “last night […]
RESTAURANTS
TBR News Media

Hometown History: WWI housing for Port Jefferson’s shipbuilders

Following America’s entry into World War I, the number of employees at the Bayles Shipyard in Port Jefferson jumped from 250 in November 1917 to 1,022 in January 1919. Since many of these workers could not find housing in the village, the United States Shipping Board campaigned to persuade the area’s homeowners to rent rooms to Port Jefferson’s shipbuilders.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
liveforlivemusic.com

Great South Bay Music Festival Brings JRAD, moe., TTB’s ‘Wheels Of Soul’ To Long Island [Photos/Videos/Audio]

Great South Bay Music Festival returned to Patchogue, NY’s scenic Shorefront Park over the weekend for four genre-focused days of live music and entertainment. With the wholesome, small-town, family-friendly ambiance of a country fair and a heavy-hitting music lineup that would make many major music festivals blush, Great South Bay Music Festival continued its 14-year tradition as an intimate, charmingly local staple of New York’s crowded summer music calendar.
PATCHOGUE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Track#Victory Lane#Riverhead Raceway#Centereach#Nascar Modified#Wmt#Southern Nascar#Gershow Recycling Chevy
TBR News Media

Book Review: Southold Town historian Amy Kasuga Folk explores rumrunning in Suffolk County in latest book

“The reality of the rumrunning business is a lot darker than local memory paints it.” In the fascinating book, Rumrunning in Suffolk County: Tales from Liquor Island (The History Press), author Amy Kasuga Folk resists the whimsy and nostalgia often employed when writing about the Prohibition era. Instead, she offers a focused, detailed account, thoroughly researched and rich in detail.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
27east.com

East Hampton Police Reports For The Week Of July 7

MONTAUK — East Hampton Town Police were called on June 22 about a man who was seen trespassing on one Montauk property and then observed trying to take a frozen... more. AMAGANSETT — A man reported to East Hampton Town Police that he had received a phone call on June 22 from an unknown person who told him that someone had purchased a computer in his name and that if he wished to cancel the order he needed to download an app to his mobile phone. When the man did so, the app took over control of his phone and made two Zelle money transfers to an unnamed account. The man deleted the app and called police to report the larceny, which is being investigated. EAST HAMPTON — Edgar Narvaez, 50, ... 1 Jul 2022 by Staff Writer.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
27east.com

Shinnecock, Supporters Rally For Southampton Beach Access

Members of the Shinnecock Nation and their supporters, including a large contingent from the progressive organization New York Communities for Change, gathered Saturday afternoon at Coopers Beach in Southampton Village... more. Had Robert Ross watched “Jeopardy!” last Thursday night, June 30, he would have easily known ... 6 Jul 2022...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy