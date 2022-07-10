After 15-Year Absence, JR Bertuccio Returns To Victory Lane At Riverhead Raceway

MONTAUK — East Hampton Town Police were called on June 22 about a man who was seen trespassing on one Montauk property and then observed trying to take a frozen... more. AMAGANSETT — A man reported to East Hampton Town Police that he had received a phone call on June 22 from an unknown person who told him that someone had purchased a computer in his name and that if he wished to cancel the order he needed to download an app to his mobile phone. When the man did so, the app took over control of his phone and made two Zelle money transfers to an unnamed account. The man deleted the app and called police to report the larceny, which is being investigated. EAST HAMPTON — Edgar Narvaez, 50, ... 1 Jul 2022 by Staff Writer.

EAST HAMPTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO