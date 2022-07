During the early 20th century, many small hotels sprang into construction in answer to the foreseeable need for accommodations for tourists coming to the proposed Panama-California Exposition. The exposition was planned to celebrate the opening of the Panama Canal, and was meant to tout San Diego as the first U.S. port of call for ships traveling north after passing westward through the canal. Guests were estimated to number at least a million; they far exceed-ed this estimate, ultimately totaling 3,747,916. After a massive fundraising effort the exposition came to pass.

