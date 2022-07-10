Board Review: Channel Islands Happy Everyday

Welcome to the second installment of Winter Sessions Aotearoa. Disclaimer, this edit was filmed entirely in sub-par conditions. Let’s be honest, it would be a fabrication if we kept feeding you content of perfect waves constantly gracing the shores of NZ. Everyone knows some months can be a grind. The Northern East Coast of NZ is well overdue for a decent winter swell but for now we ride what’s in front of us, waiting patiently for that next sprinkling of epic surf. This clip comes from Gauranga “Rangi” Ormond and his brother Prahlad Webb filmed over the past couple of weeks in Whangamata. Rangi is the assistant teacher at the Whangamata surf academy, a surf based education program put together by Dylan Care at Whangamata Area School. Always one to look on the bright side and lead by example, Rangi shows his students how to dance amongst average waves and have a heap of fun.

