Operation Backpack seeks help in assisting homeless kids

By Montclair Local
Montclair Local
Montclair Local
 2 days ago
Montclair Operation Backpack is assisting in the effort to provide brand new backpacks and grade-specific school supplies to children living in homeless shelters...

bulletin-news.com

Essex County Teen Gives Kindle Reading Devices To Homeless Kids

Daniel Greenberg, a student in high school in Essex County, has raised $5,500 for REACH, an organization he started, to support reading among homeless children (Reading Encourages Achievement, Creativity, and Hope). Daniel donated 40 backpacks to homeless kids along with an Amazon Kindle, an additional Kindle charger, and a $45...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

United Community Corp. pairs community youth with mentors at steak and burger event

NEWARK, NJ — The Weequahic Park Community Center was packed with young men, adults, and lots of burgers and steaks on Thursday night, June 30. United Community Corp.’s Community-Based Violence Interruption Program hosted a steak and burger event as part of its effort to help youths find positive outlets. This specific event paired 20 young men with 20 adult mentors for the evening. The young men were given a steak to eat while the mentor ate a burger.
NEWARK, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

9 Local Jobs to Apply for This Week

We’ve created a local jobs board via our The Hoboken Girl and The Montclair Girl websites on our parent site The Local Girl. Find your next position — like a leasing specialist, social media manager, and more — all in the northern New Jersey area. Keep reading to see all the jobs available this week and keep checking jobs.thelocalgirl.com for additional jobs.
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

Jersey City high school teacher assaulted two girl students in class, lawsuit claims

Two former Ferris High school students were physically assaulted and publicly humiliated by a teacher at the school in 2019, they claim in a joint lawsuit. The nine-page lawsuit filed in Hudson County Superior Court Friday claims that Michael J. Voza grabbed the purse of one of the students, Nayeli Sanchez, then dumped out the contents and punched her in the neck and head during a class on May 3, 2019.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
travelsmaps.com

Newark Map Free Download – Map of Newark

When you are looking for information about Newark, you should definitely check out the Newark Map. This document outlines the history and evolution of the city. It is available from the Charles F. Cummings New Jersey Information Center, but is also available in various offsite locations. The map demonstrates how the city has grown over the years. You can navigate through the map by clicking on the PAGES tab and selecting the page you wish to view.
NEWARK, NJ
NY1

Free activities to do with children this summer in New York City

City school students have been on summer break for almost two weeks, prompting a parenting site to help families find activities to occupy children. The website mommypoppins.com features lists of things to do, including dozens of free activities around New York City for kids. "Summer is the season of free...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Disability rights activist Willie Mae Goodman and former Willowbrook employee Diane Buglioli discuss the horrors of Willowbrook

Disability rights activist Willie Mae Goodman and the co-chair of the Willowbrook Committee Diane Buglioli discuss the horrors of the infamous Willowbrook State School. Goodman saved her daughter Margaret from the institution and has been fighting ever since. Margaret is now 66 years old and living with dignity. Goodman discusses...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
THE CITY

Feds Say Bloods Took Over Fire-Clean Up Company That Worked Building Where Loot Went Missing

This piece was reported and published in a partnership between Documented and THE CITY. Members of the Bloods gang took over a Brooklyn-based fire clean-up company, using violence and extortion to profit off damaged buildings and inferno victims, federal prosecutors allege.Their targets included a Queens apartment building where a 2021 blaze displaced nearly 500 people in Jackson Heights. Dozens of former tenants at that address have asserted their belongings were burglarized, as...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wbgo.org

NJ Finds Widespread Violations of Unused Sick Leave Payment Laws

Public employees in New Jersey are getting more than they deserve in many cases when it comes to being paid for unused sick leave. A study by the state of 60 cities and towns uncovered widespread violations. “We found that 95% of the municipalities (we surveyed) had policies that violated...
POLITICS
NJ.com

Teen sentenced for having loaded gun at N.J. school

A 16-year-old student was sentenced to two years of probation for bringing a loaded handgun to his Woodbridge high school, authorities said Tuesday. Staff at John F. Kennedy Memorial High School received a tip that the teen had a gun in his fanny pack on March 28, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone. Officials searched the Woodbridge boy and recovered a loaded 9-millimeter handgun.
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair moves forward with microgrid engineering phase

On Tuesday, June 21, Montclair Township Council members approved and awarded a contract to Shoreline Energy Advisors for Phase 2 of the Town Center Distributed Energy Resources Microgrid Design Incentive Program, a clean-energy program that has been ongoing since 2018. Ever since Hurricane Sandy stormed through the East Coast in...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
norwoodnews.org

North Riverdale: Housing Lottery Launches for Units at 6327 Broadway

An affordable housing lottery has launched for units at 6327 Broadway, a seven-story residential building in the North Riverdale section of The Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. Designed by Marin Architects, and developed by the Stagg Group, the structure yields 90 residential units and 79 enclosed parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect, NYC Department of Housing Preservation & Development (HPD)’s online portal, are 27 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $68,572 to $187,330.
BRONX, NY
Montclair Local

Montclair Local

Montclair, NJ
The mission of the Montclair Local is to make our hometown stronger through independent, in-depth, factual reporting on the issues and events that affect you; your tax dollars, your schools, your elected officials, the institutions and businesses that serve you, the restaurants and cultural events that enrich your life.

 https://www.montclairlocal.news/

