ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Alex Verdugo felt the Red Sox had to protect ‘our house’ prior to walk-off win over Yankees

By Conor Roche
Boston
Boston
 2 days ago

Verdugo hit a game-tying single and a game-winning single in Saturday's win.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fIexn_0gaoge1v00
Alex Verdugo was the hero in the Red Sox' win on Saturday. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Alex Verdugo came up in the clutch twice in the Red Sox’ 6-5 win over the Yankees on Saturday.

The first time was in the eighth inning. With the Red Sox down, 3-2, Verdugo hit a groundball single to short. But with the Yankees in the shift, Verdugo’s groundball rolled into left field, allowing Jeter Downs to score from second base to tie the game.

In the 10th, Verdugo stepped up to the plate with the Red Sox down a run again. This time he hit a line drive to right center, which went deep enough for Downs to score from second again and win the game.

Right before Verdugo’s clutch at-bats on Saturday, Yankees All-Star Aaron Judge made a diving catch in center to prevent Christian Vázquez from getting a base hit in the eighth. The catch sparked a loud “M-V-P!” chant for Judge at Fenway Park, a rarity.

For much of the first three games in the series, Yankees fans have made their presence loud and clear at Fenway. Of course, they gave the fans who traveled from New York and other places many reasons to cheer as they took the first two games of the series. Verdugo wanted to put a change to that on Saturday.

“You could hear it, even today, Yankees fans chanting,” Verdugo said. “It was really loud for the Yankees. It felt like Boston was getting overpowered vocally by Yankees fans. It was like, ‘We’ve got to get this back. This is our house. This is where we play. This ain’t their field.

“So it just felt like we had to keep going. A win right now is huge.”

Prior to his two clutch at-bats on Saturday, Verdugo struggled at the plate for much of the first three games of the series. He was just 1-for-11 with a walk up to that point, failing to advance a runner on-base in four of those at-bats.

Verdugo’s struggles at the plate over the first two games of the series were just a minor reason why the Red Sox were just 3-8 in their prior 11 games entering Saturday. As Verdugo stepped up twice, he felt like Saturday’s game was one they couldn’t let slip out of their hands.

“To keep fighting back and forth, man, it was one of those games where it just needed to be us,” Verdugo said.

Verdugo’s heroics on Saturday add a little juice considering the opponent. The Yankees’ bullpen is a major reason why they’re 61-24, a historic mark at this point in the season. Yankees right-handed reliever Clay Holmes entered Saturday’s game with a 0.47 ERA. Verdugo hit a game-tying single off him in the eighth inning. Lefty reliever Wandy Peralta had a 1.99 ERA entering Saturday’s game. Verdugo hit the walk-off single against him.

With Verdugo’s two late-inning hits on Saturday, the Yankees lost a game for the first time all season in which they were leading at any point in the eighth inning or later. They had won all 61 times prior to that, which was the third-longest streak to start a season over the last 20 years, per ESPN’s Marly Rivera.

Verdugo had a sense of how big the moment was.

“Tonight is up there. Today was a big one for me, man,” Verdugo said. “I just felt really good about it. I’m really coming down at the moment.”

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said simply what his team needed to get the win on Saturday.

“We needed a Dugie to beat the Yankees,” Cora said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Red Sox down Yankees: 3 things you missed from Saturday’s game

3 things you missed from Saturday’s epic Red Sox and Yankees matchup. The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees have one of the best rivalries in all of professional sports. The two juggernauts matched up once again in last night’s contest, one the Red Sox emerged victorious from in walkoff fashion.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Ohtani a 2-way All-Star again; 6 Yankees, 5 Braves, Astros

NEW YORK (AP) — In a city of stars, the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw will be in the spotlight July 19 at Dodger Stadium. “I think it’s been a couple of years since I got to compete in an All-Star Game, and something about Dodger Stadium, too, is special,” Kershaw said after pitchers and reserves were announced Sunday. “I don’t take that for granted. Like I said before, I hope I didn’t take anybody’s spot that was more deserving than me, but now that it’s official and I get to do it, I am very excited about it.” A year after he became the first two-way All-Star, Ohtani was picked for the American League pitching staff as a Major League Baseball selection, two days after he was elected by fans to start at designated hitter. Kershaw, 6-2 with a 2.40 ERA, and pitcher Tony Gonsolin were chosen from the host Dodgers, joining starting outfielder Mookie Betts and shortstop Trea Turner. Kershaw was picked by MLB and is a favorite to open on the mound for the NL, which has lost eight straight All-Star Games and 20 of the last 23 played to a decision.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
NBC Sports

Bruins CEO explains why team kept Cam Neely, Don Sweeney over Cassidy

In the Boston Bruins' organization, the buck stops with owner Jeremy Jacobs and his son, CEO Charlie Jacobs. But it appears the Jacobs family has put its full faith in Boston's president and general manager. That much seemed obvious when the Bruins fired head coach Bruce Cassidy on June 6...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Red Sox prediction, odds, pick – 7/10/2022

The New York Yankees take on the Boston Red Sox. Check out our MLB odds series for our Yankees Red Sox prediction and pick. Jameson Taillon gets the ball for the Yankees, while Nick Pivetta takes the mound for the Red Sox. Jameson Taillon has a 3.63 ERA. He has had a solid season for […] The post MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Red Sox prediction, odds, pick – 7/10/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
markerzone.com

DAVID KREJCI REPORTEDLY SET TO RETURN TO THE NHL

After spending one year in the Czech Extraliga with HC Olomouc, unrestricted free agent forward David Krejci is set to return to the Boston Bruins according to Lou Merloni of WEEI 93.7 FM radio. Prior to heading home for the 2021-22 season, Krejci spent parts of fifteen seasons in the...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wandy Peralta
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Clay Holmes
Person
Alex Verdugo
Person
Christian Vázquez
The Spun

Yankees Are Reportedly Eyeing Notable Outfielder Trade

The New York Yankees are the best team in baseball - at least in terms of their record and winning percentage. Following a series split with the Boston Red Sox, the Yankees are gearing up for the MLB's trade deadline on August 2. With a few weeks to go, New York is reportedly interested in acquiring an outfielder.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Rays spoil Chris Sale's return for Red Sox

Tampa Bay ruined a strong 2022 debut by Boston left-hander Chris Sale with a wild sixth inning as the Rays defeated the Red Sox 3-2 on Tuesday night in St. Petersburg, Fla. Sale, who had not pitched since last October due to a broken rib, threw 78 pitches in five innings. He held the Rays scoreless and allowed only three hits. The seven-time All-Star struck out five.
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Bruins Have 3 Good Non-Qualified Free Agent Targets

The NHL entry draft has finally wrapped up, and teams have now decided which of their restricted free agents will be tendered qualifying offers. Those players who did not receive a qualifying offer are set to hit free agency on July 13. Given the NHL’s recovery efforts from the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact on attendance, the salary cap remains lower than predicted. The cap crunch means a stronger collection of players were not offered a qualifying offer, which could be intriguing to the Boston Bruins brass as they try to remain relevant in their push for a Stanley Cup while turning the page to a younger core. Below are three options the Bruins could pursue from the non-tendered pool of players.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
49K+
Followers
18K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy