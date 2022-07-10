ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Novak Djokovic wins men's Wimbledon final, capturing 21st Grand Slam title

CBS News
CBS News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWimbledon, England — Novak Djokovic waited. He waited for Nick Kyrgios to lose focus and lose his way. Waited to find the proper read on his foe's big serves. Waited until his own level rose to the occasion. Djokovic is not bothered by a deficit — in a...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 12

Disinformation Board
2d ago

He was cheated out of the Australian Open. Glad he won!

Reply
14
Related
The Spun

John McEnroe Sends Message To Joe Biden About Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic will be barred from playing in the upcoming U.S. Open due to his vaccination status - much to the chagrin of one former U.S. Open superstar. Today, tennis legend John McEnroe admonished President Joe Biden and his administration for "getting the way" of tennis with the current decision. He called it "ridiculous" that Djokovic isn't allowed to compete in the State.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Goran Ivanisevic
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
TheDailyBeast

Nick Kyrgios Can’t Even Pull It Together for Kate Middleton

Not even Kate Middleton, poster woman for the prim and proper, can tame Nick Kyrgios. After losing his first Grand Slam title match to Novak Djokovic, the Australian tennis star flouted Wimbledon’s all-white dress code to receive his runner-up silverware from Middleton. Wimbledon requires that players wear nearly all-white clothing from the moment they enter the arena to the moment they leave the court, but Kyrgios slapped on a bright red Nike hat prior to the presentation. Some called him disrespectful on social media, with one British tennis writer calling the decision a “final act of defiance.” Indeed, Kyrgios’ match itself was not spared his defiant flair, as an umpire gave him a code violation for insisting—quite loudly—that an allegedly drunken fan be kicked out. “She’s drunk out of her mind!” he yelled, this time with a red face rather than a red cap.
TENNIS
ClutchPoints

Gary Player drops Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy truth bombs ahead of Open Championship

Tiger Woods is ready to roll for the Open Championship at St. Andrews. Woods famously enjoys participating in the event, and even admitted to missing the US Open to rest for the Open Championship. There are some people in the golf world who believe Woods can win this year’s event. However, don’t include golf legend […] The post Gary Player drops Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy truth bombs ahead of Open Championship appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GOLF
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Controversial John McEnroe News

Legendary tennis star John McEnroe was very outspoken during his playing days. That hasn't changed in retirement, either. The longtime United States tennis star is not happy that Novak Djokovic could be unable to play in the U.S. Open due to vaccine requirements. "These politicians are getting in the way...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#Grand Slam#The All England Club
Daily Mail

Goodbye to the Queen of Wimbledon! Sue Barker bids an emotional farewell after her final stint presenting the BBC's coverage, with legendary broadcaster welling up after tributes from sports stars past and present

Sue Barker has bid an emotional farewell to Wimbledon following her final stint presenting the BBC's coverage, with the legendary broadcaster reduced to tears after being surprised by a touching tribute video featuring a host of sports stars. The likes of Andy Murray, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Billie Jean...
TENNIS
Yardbarker

Nick Kyrgios breaks Wimbledon dress code immediately after loss

Nick Kyrgios has openly disapproved of the strict dress code at Wimbledon and he found another way to express that after he lost to Novak Djokovic in the final on Sunday. Kyrgios adhered to the dress policy at the All England Club by wearing all white while playing. After he lost in four sets, however, he immediately exchange his white hat for a red Jordan Brand cap.
TENNIS
Sports Illustrated

Steffi Graf Is Still Too Famous for Steffi Graf

Each summer Sports Illustrated revisits, remembers and rethinks some of the biggest names and most important stories of our sporting past. Come back all week for more Where Are They Now? stories. Tracy Austin did a double take. It was the spring of 2019, those halcyon pre-COVID-19 days, and Austin,...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
CNBC

Wimbledon: Champion Novak Djokovic hopes for Covid rule change ahead of US Open

Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic is hoping for a change to American Covid-19 entry rules in time for him to challenge for a fourth US Open title later this summer. Djokovic, who defeated Nick Kyrgios in four sets to lift the Wimbledon crown for a fourth consecutive time — and seven in all — on Sunday, has consistently refused Covid vaccination.
TENNIS
The Independent

How Novak Djokovic won each of his previous six Wimbledon titles

Novak Djokovic has claimed his seventh Wimbledon title after beating Nick Kyrgios in four entertaining sets in the men’s singles final on Sunday.The Serbian matched Pete Sampras’ total by making it four consecutive triumphs at the All England Club and also earned him a 21st grand slam title.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at Djokovic’s other six wins in SW19.2011 – 6-4 6-1 1-6 6-3 vs Rafael NadalDjokovic’s debut Wimbledon win brought the dominance of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer on grass to an end. It was the first time since 2002 that one of them had not...
TENNIS
The Spun

Tennis World Reacts To Nick Kyrgios Melting Down At Wimbledon

Nick Kyrgios started the Wimbledon men's final by winning the first set over Novak Djokovic. However, he quickly became unglued. Seeking his first career Grand Slam victory, Kyrgios dropped the ensuing two sets Sunday while losing his composure at All England Club. The 27-year-old frequently argued with the umpire and called for the removal of a fan who "looks like she's had 700 drinks."
TENNIS
CBS News

CBS News

503K+
Followers
59K+
Post
346M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy