The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office and a Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey are teaming up to warn the public on the dangers of Fentanyl. The smallest amount of Fentanyl can be fatal. Because of its potency and low cost, drug dealers have been mixing fentanyl with other drugs including heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine, increasing the likelihood of a fatal interaction. Fentanyl is also being found in more in counterfeit prescription pills. Unless a drug is prescribed by a licensed medical professional and dispensed by a legitimate pharmacy, you should not ingest it.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 18 HOURS AGO