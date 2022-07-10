ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska man sentenced to six years for drug possession

By John Murphy
LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — A Nebraska man involved in drug trafficking was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday.

According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Jayden C. Prentice, 20, of Lincoln, was sentenced on July 6 to a total of six years’ imprisonment following his conviction for possession of marijuana, cocaine, and psilocyn with the intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The release stated that Prentice will also serve three years on supervised release after he completes his prison sentence.

Nebraska man arrested on theft, criminal trespass charges

Prentice and two accomplices, Christopher Duncan and Riley Mills, agreed to sell a fourth person a half-pound of marijuana on August 2, 2021. They agreed to meet in the Edgewood parking lot on South 56th Street in Lincoln. The prospective buyer, and at least one other person with the buyer, ended up shooting Prentice and Duncan when they met in the Edgewood parking lot. Both Prentice and Duncan were severely injured. The police and medical personnel, who responded to the 911 calls about the shooting provided aid. Prentice pleaded guilty to his offenses on March 3.

Mills pleaded guilty on March 31. He was sentenced by Judge Gerrard on June 24 to a total term of 92 months’ (seven years and eight months) imprisonment, and an additional three years of supervised release upon completion of his prison sentence. Duncan’s case is currently pending trial.

Among the evidence gathered by police at the scene was a total of $3,929.52 in United States currency. Judge Gerrard ordered that money be forfeited to the United States.

