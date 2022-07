Meena Harris is one of the most accomplished women in the country, but that doesn't stop critics from telling her she's "too much." "There was an article that came out that literally said, 'Is Meena—is she too ambitious?' I still deal with it. I think a lot of us do," says Harris in an interview with Kindred by Parents. "When somebody says that it's about saying, 'quiet down,' 'stay in your lane,' right? It's no surprise that when women are told that, and when we get those signals and messages from society, we do hide our ambitions."

KIDS ・ 15 DAYS AGO