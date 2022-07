Nathan McFadden has applied to the South Carolina Department of Environmental Control for a permit to remove the existing structure and construct a 4'x424' walkway with handrails down both sides leading to an 11'x10' fixed pierhead. Install a 20' ramp leading to a 16'x8' floating dock. Construct 29' of catwalk to access a 13'x12' floating boat lift. Flow side of fixed pierhead install a 12.5'x12.5' boatlift which will be accessed by 47' of catwalk at 168 Nobels Point Street, Daniel Island, SC. Comments will be received by the Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management, 1362 McMillan Avenue, Suite 400, Charleston, SC 29405 by July 23, 2022. AD# 2011087.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 8 HOURS AGO