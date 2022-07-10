Deputies investigating after person shot in Troutman

TROUTMAN, N.C. — The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after someone was shot early Sunday morning.

According to Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell, deputies were called to Perth Road in Troutman for a kidnapping on Sunday just before 4:30 a.m. When deputies arrived, they saw two women and a man standing in the parking lot near the walkway leading to the pier.

As deputies got closer to them, the man -- 30-year-old Markis Allan Kirkpatrick -- told them there was someone else on a boat who had been shot. The sheriff said the deputies found a man who had been shot twice near where the boats were tied up. In the parking lot, deputies found a semiautomatic pistol, three loaded magazines and a bag containing more items.

Paramedics took the man who had been shot to the hospital, where he underwent surgery. Deputies said Sunday he was in stable condition.

Kirkpatrick and the two women were taken to the sheriff’s office for questioning. Investigators noticed differences in their statements, they said.

From the boat at the pier, investigators collected shell casings and other evidence. They also got footage from a nearby security camera, which documented where the shooting happened.

The investigators were able to draw several felony and misdemeanor arrest warrants against the suspects. The three suspects were taken to the Iredell County jail.

Kirkpatrick was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, as well as felony conspire to sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance. Kirkpatrick was given a $75,000 bond.

Among their charges, Andiaye Jahriziyah Tyler, 22, and Keishari Chanel-Wicks Johnson, 29, were each charged with felony conspire to sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance. They were each given $10,000 bonds.

