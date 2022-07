Novak Djokovic appears unlikely to add to his list of major titles later this year based on what he said about his potential status for next month’s US Open. Djokovic said Sunday after winning Wimbledon that his vaccination status remains unchanged. He also has no plans to get vaccinated before the US Open begins on Aug. 29. That means the Serbian tennis star would be unable to enter the United States, and thus cannot play in the tournament.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO