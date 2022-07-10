ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville individuals receive awards

By Current Publishing
Current Publishing
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo individuals were honored for their commitment to local youth at the Indiana Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs Area Council awards dinner in April. Olivia Morales, a Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville employee, was awarded with the Most Valuable Program Professional award for excellence as a youth development counselor...

