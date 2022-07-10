Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville individuals receive awards

Today, in our second visit to Assisi, we look at sites associated with St. Francis. Francesco (“Francis”) di Pietro di Bernardone was born in Assisi in about A.D. 1181 to a prosperous Italian merchant and his wife, a French noblewoman. At about age 22, Francis abandoned his previously decadent lifestyle and became a beggar, to the displeasure of his father, who reportedly locked him in a storeroom. After a vision, Francis began restoring churches around Assisi, including tiny Porziuncola where he lived in a nearby hut and renounced his family and its wealth. Francis adopted the dress of a poor priest and began attracting followers to Porziuncola with his idea of a simple life of poverty, following the example of Jesus. In 1209, Pope Innocent III recognized Francis and 11 followers, who had traveled to Rome to meet him, as the “Franciscan Order,” requiring members not to own property and to beg for food while preaching in the streets. While close to death, Francis asked to be returned to his hut near Porziuncola and to be buried outside the city among thieves, emulating Jesus.

