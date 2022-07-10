Plum library program focuses on Bogart, Bacall

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. Reminder: just because you purchased a digital copy of your favorite film, that doesn’t always mean you get to keep it for forever. Thousands of Sony Playstation users woke up to the news that their libraries of films would be gone in a month. Making the case for physical media, yet again. And if you’re looking to hoard DVDs for years to come, try and make it the best version of that medium and go for a Criterion Collection classic. These DVD, Blu-ray and 4K collections are the cream of the crop, often boasting unearthed interviews and adorned with stunning artwork.

SHOPPING ・ 13 HOURS AGO