Final Day: Family-owned Food Market in NJ Closes After 121 Years

By Chris Coleman
 2 days ago
After 121 years in business, today is the last day for a family-owned food market here in the great Garden State. The year was 1901. New York became the first state to require license plates on automobiles. President William McKinley was shot in Buffalo, NY, and Vice President Theodore Roosevelt became...

Lite Rock 96.9 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

