Early Prime Day deal knocks Keurig K-Mini Plus to $89

By Tom Pritchard
 3 days ago

There’s still a few days before Prime Day officially kicks off, but that’s not stopping the deals from going live a few days early. One of those deals is the Keurig K-Mini Plus, a pod coffee machine that can serve a single cup of Joe at a time.

Thanks to the discount you can pick up a Keurig K-Mini Plus for $89 at Amazon . While it’s not the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this coffee maker, it’s still $20 off the normal price of $109. And the deal is valid on seven different color options. For students living in dorm rooms, it's also one of the best back to school sales available now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZCpUp_0gaodDV300

Keurig K-Mini Plus: was $109 now $89 @ Amazon
The Keurig K-Mini Plus may not be at its lowest ever price, but this $20 saving is still pretty impressive. You can brew up to 12oz in this larger machine, with all the convenience of a massive K-Cup pod selection to choose from. View Deal

While coffee pods aren’t to everyone’s taste, we can all agree that they are very convenient. Slap a pod into the machine, press a few buttons, and you’ll have a steaming cup of coffee in just a few minutes.

The Keurig K-Mini is one of the best Keurig coffee machines around, and the Plus model adds a few extra features into the mix. That includes a removable water reservoir, storage for up to nine Keurig K-Cup pods and a special button for strong brewing. There’s also a chrome-accented drip try, if that’s the kind of thing you appreciate.

Other features include compatibility with cups up to 7-inches tall, cord storage to keep your counter tidy, an auto-off feature, and the ability to brew between 6oz and 120z of coffee.

On top of that the K-Mini Plus offers a sleek design that’s just 12.1-inches high and 4.5-inches wide. In short, it means you can have quick and tasty coffee without taking up too much space in your kitchen.

Of course this isn’t the only deal we’re seeing in the run up to Prime Day. So be sure to check out our hub for the best early deals and see what other money-saving bargains can be had right now.

