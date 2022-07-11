Prime Day TV deal: This massive 75-inch 4K Amazon Fire TV is $300 off right now

The official start to Prime Day is just hours away, but there are already a number of sales on fantastic products. If you're in the market for a massive 4K TV, this gorgeous 75-inch behemoth is now on sale for a reduced price.

Currently, you can snag the Amazon 75-inch Omni Series 4K Fire TV for $749 . This is a discount of $350, which makes it one of the best Prime Day TV deals out there. You shouldn't pass this one up!

Amazon Omni Series 75" 4K TV: was $1,099 now $749 @ Amazon

Amazon's new Omni Series of TVs are a premium line of Fire TVs. All models/sizes are currently on sale, but the 75-inch model is the most noteworthy at just $749. The TV includes features like HDR10/HLG support, always-on mics for hands-free Alexa, and two-way video calling support. View Deal

This television is one of the best 75 inch TVs you can buy, especially during Prime Day. You get everything you need in a 75-inch set, including rich 4K visuals, high-quality audio and more.

In addition to its ginormous size, this TV has a fetching design. It's one of the best-looking Fire TVs yet, with thin bezels, a firm base and a sleek metal finish. This TV lives up to the Omni Series' reputation of being Amazon's premium TV line.

You'll get three HDMI ports to connect your favorite consoles, sound bar and beyond to get the most out of your TV experience. On top of that, you'll have your choice of streaming services from Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ and more. This Amazon-made TV also has built-in Alexa functionality, meaning you can control it with your voice and never have to touch the remote control.

Still looking for your perfect set? Our lists of the aforementioned best 75-inch TVs and the best TV deals will help make your decision. Be on the lookout for more sales happening during Prime Day.

