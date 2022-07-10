ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chestertown, MD

RiverArts calls for artists for August exhibit

By Trish McGee
Kent County News
Kent County News
 2 days ago
CHESTERTOWN — What gives you pleasure? A glass of Chateau Lafite Rothschild? A garden of peonies? A silky scarf? Morning coffee in your favorite mug? Perhaps it is a plate of Fig Newtons and a glass of milk.

RiverArts invites all artists to express this in any medium — including textile, pottery, furniture and woodworking — in its August exhibit titled "Epicure."

You do not need to be a RiverArts member to exhibit.

Artists are limited to one piece but may include sets.

If the item is exceptionally large, contact exhibit curator Andy Goddard at andysctown@atlanticbb.net.

The Epicure-themed exhibit opens First Friday, Aug. 5 with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m.

The public is invited to an artist’s talk from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11.

The exhibit runs through Aug. 28.

For more information and to submit, visit https://community.chestertownriverarts.org/exhibit/epicure.

Drop-off is 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 31 and 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Aug. 1.

Pickup is 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28 and 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Aug. 29.

The RiverArts office, gift shop and galleries are located at 315 High St., Suite 106, Chestertown (in the breezeway behind Dunkin' Donuts).

If you have questions or need help with your registration, contact Sue Wilson at suewilson@chestertownriverarts.org or call the gallery at 410-778-6300.

Kent County, MD
Kent County News is a weekly newspaper published in Chestertown, Maryland.

