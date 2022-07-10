ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Djokovic completes Wimbledon 4-peat to claim 21st Grand Slam title

By The Associated Press
theScore
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic waited. He waited for Nick Kyrgios to lose focus and lose his way. Waited to find the proper read on his foe’s big serves. Waited until his own level rose to the occasion. Djokovic is not bothered by a deficit —...

