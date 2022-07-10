ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Tenebrism highlights Deauville treble for Ryan Moore

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 2 days ago

Ryan Moore enjoyed a Deauville treble topped by Tenebrism’s return to winning ways in the Prix Jean Prat.

The filly was dropping back to seven furlongs in the Group One contest, after disappointing in the 1000 Guineas before finishing fourth behind Inspiral in the Coronation Stakes over a mile at Royal Ascot on her latest start.

Aidan O’Brien’s charge had not got her head in front since winning the Cheveley Park Stakes last term, but she bounced back to top form when prevailing by a length and a quarter over a field of 11 that included colts.

Moore had her settled off the early pace and there were plenty in with a chance coming into the final furlong, but when Moore gave the signal, Tenebrism found an extra gear to pull clear of a blanket finish for the places.

David Simcock’s Light Infantry took second ahead of the Richard Hannon-trained Lusail in third. Charlie Appleby’s French 2000 Guineas winner Modern Games was not beaten far in fifth.

“She has always showed plenty, she won the Cheveley Park on her second start over six furlongs,” said Moore, who was in action at Belmont Park in America on Saturday night.

“She went to Newmarket for the 1000 Guineas and the ground was very fast, she got battered around and she never went into any rhythm at all. She ran a good race at Ascot, she was still a little bit green, she just struggled around the bend.

“She had to wait for a gap today but as soon she got a little bit of room, she accelerated.

“She’s by Caravaggio who was fast. She is a pleasure to ride. She is very comfortable at seven furlongs.”

Simock said of Light Infantry’s performance: “We are really pleased. We thought the seven furlongs on fast ground would be against him.

“I’d like to think he has a bright future and he will definitely be better at a mile. Hopefully he will come back here in August, we will have a look at the Jacques Le Marois.

“He is very straightforward, a very talented horse and he is something to look forward to.”

Hannon will look to Goodwood for Lusail, with the seven-furlong Lennox Stakes or a clash over a mile with Baaeed in the Sussex his possible options.

The trainer said: “The mixed tempo of the race maybe cost us the win. Other than that, there is nothing more to say.

“Lusail is very consistent and will almost certainly win us another big one soon.

“He is a lovely colt and will most likely head for the Lennox Stakes, or the Sussex Stakes. We will discuss it with his owners.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nk1Jm_0gaoccPJ00
Richard Hannon’s Lusail (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Wire)

Appleby felt Modern Games had not been suited by dropping back in distance, having most recently contested the 10-furlong Prix du Jockey Club.

“We have got caught for turn of foot, dropping back to seven furlongs,” he said.

“We know the mile is his best trip, but trying to find a mile race for him at this time of the year… We will have to wait, obviously the Sussex or the Jacques Le Marois, both will be under consideration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vQBvy_0gaoccPJ00
Modern Games (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Archive)

“Potentially, he could run in the Sussex with Coroebus or the Marois with Native Trail.

“A mile is really his trip and we knew we were going to be, maybe not vulnerable, but we were going to meet horses with that speed that comes over at the end.

“As always, he ran a very solid race.”

Moore then doubled up when landing the Group Three Prix de Ris-Orangis aboard Charlie Hills’ Garrus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LTjI4_0gaoccPJ00
Garrus (left) in action at Windsor (John Walton/PA) (PA Archive)

The six-year-old was down in grade after prior Group One and Two starts and was dominant in victory, crossing the line a length and three-quarters ahead of Batwan.

The final leg of the treble came aboard Clive Cox’s Harry Three, a wide-margin winner of the Listed Prix Kistena over six furlongs.

newschain

Tory MP wearing ‘leather mini-skirt’ and ‘high heels’ in road crash, court told

A Conservative MP was wearing a “black leather mini-skirt” and “high heels” when he was involved in a late-night car crash, a court has heard. Jamie Wallis, who has represented Bridgend since 2019, is on trial accused of failing to stop, failing to report a road traffic collision, driving without due care and attention and leaving a vehicle in a dangerous position.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
newschain

Doctors say boy in life-support fight is ‘unresponsive’ and will not recover

A 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life-support treatment dispute after suffering brain damage three months ago is “unresponsive” and will not recover, a barrister representing hospital bosses has told a High Court judge. Martin Westgate QC told Mr Justice Hayden on Monday that Archie Battersbee suffered...
HEALTH
newschain

Cost-of-living payments will hit bank accounts from Thursday

More than eight million households will start to receive the first of two payments totalling £650 to ease cost-of-living pressures from Thursday. From July 14, a first instalment of £326 will start to be paid out to low-income households on benefits, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) previously announced.
INCOME TAX
newschain

Jack Nicklaus not concerned about prospect of record low score at Open

Three-time Open champion Jack Nicklaus insists he has no concerns about the Old Course yielding a record low score this week. Branden Grace created history when he became the first man to shoot 62 in a major during the 2017 Open at Royal Birkdale, while Ross Fisher holds the course record at St Andrews after a 61 in the Dunhill Links three months later.
GOLF
newschain

Family day at Wimbledon final as Djokovic and Cambridges’ children among crowd

The men’s singles final became a family affair as Prince George watched his first ever Wimbledon match and Novak Djokovic’s daughter waved at her dad as he celebrated winning the championship. The Serbian player won his seventh Wimbledon title after beating Australian Nick Kyrgios in a dramatic final...
TENNIS
newschain

Manhunt for gunman who killed two in wave of 7-Eleven robberies

A lone gunman is being hunted in at least three out of six pre-dawn robberies at six 7-Eleven shops in Southern California that left two people dead and three hurt, authorities said. The spree of violence happened within about five hours on Monday July 11 – or 7/11 – the...
SANTA ANA, CA
newschain

Tiger Woods turns on the style during practice round at St Andrews

Tiger Woods ended his second practice round at St Andrews in style as he continued his preparations for the 150th Open Championship on Sunday. Woods, who won two of his three Open titles on the Old Course in 2000 and 2005, drove the green on the par-four 18th before leaving an eagle putt from around 20 feet short of the hole.
GOLF
