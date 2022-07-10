Diocese of Toledo announces clergy appointments, parish reconfigurations

Bishop Daniel E. Thomas last week announced a set of routine clergy appointments and transfers among the parishes that fall within the Roman Catholic Diocese of Toledo. The majority of these appointments came into effect on July 1.

These shifts are an annual occurrence within the diocese, as the fixed terms of certain appointments come to an end. Pastors usually serve six-year terms in each parish, while parochial vicars — also known as assistant pastors — tend to stay in their assignments for two or three years.

Three recently ordained priests received their first-time assignments: The Rev. Thomas P. Hunyor Jr., who was ordained to the priesthood on May 28 , will serve as parochial vicar of St. John the Evangelist Parish in Delphos, St. John the Baptist Parish in Landeck, and St. Patrick Parish in Spencerville. The Rev. Craig Irwin, ordained on Jun. 25 as an Oblate of St. Francis de Sales, will be parochial vicar of Gesu Parish in Toledo. And the Rev. Joseph J. Mominee, who was ordained on Jun. 26, 2021 , but spent the past year continuing his graduate studies at the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross in Rome, is now the parochial vicar of St. Joseph Parish in Sylvania.

The diocese also announced that four priests are retiring, having been granted “senior status”: The Rev. James E. Brown, most recently pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Marblehead; Monsignor Kenneth G. Morman, most recently pastor of St. Paul the Apostle Parish in Norwalk; the Rev. Stephen Stanbery, most recently pastor of Our Lady of Mercy Parish in Fayette and St. Peter Parish in Archbold, and the Rev. Herbert F. Weber, most recently pastor of St. John XXIII Parish in Perrysburg.

The Rev. Ronald A. Shock resigned from his role as pastor of St. Mary Parish in Leipsic, and has been granted a leave of absence for health reasons.

Four deacons are also retiring this year: Deacon David L. Sadler, most recently of St. Michael the Archangel Parish in Findlay; Deacon Dominick J. Varano, most recently of St. John the Evangelist Parish in Defiance; Deacon Leo T. Bistak, incardinated in the Diocese of Toledo and most recently of St. Malachi Church in Cleveland, and Deacon Harold V. Welch Jr., most recently of the office of Delegate for Permanent Deacons. Deacon James D. Caruso has also concluded his assignment as coordinator for the Permanent Diaconate Formation Program.

Some parish grouping configurations have also changed as of July 1. Twinning of parishes allows personnel to be utilized “as efficiently as possible,” with ministers serving multiple communities at once, according to Kelly Donaghy, senior director of communications for the Diocese of Toledo.

St. John Parish and St. Mary Parish, both in Defiance, will be twinned. St. Peter Parish in Mansfield will create a tri-parish configuration with the twinned parishes of St. Mary of the Snows Parish in Mansfield and Resurrection Parish in Lexington. St. John the Baptist Parish in Toledo, formerly grouped with the local St. Michael the Archangel Parish, will instead be twinned with Regina Coeli Parish in Toledo. And All Saints Parish in Rossford will be twinned with St. Jerome Parish in Walbridge, while also moving from the St. Katharine Drexel Deanery to the St. Kateri Tekakwitha Deanery.

Other personnel shifts announced by the Diocese of Toledo:

■ Rev. Thomas Muthalapra Abraham, formerly of the Syro-Malankara Diocese of Muvattupuzha in Kerala, India, is now parochial vicar of St. Mary Parish in Tiffin and St. Pius X Parish in Sycamore.

■ Rev. Albert J. Beltz, formerly parochial vicar of St. John the Evangelist Parish in Delphos, St. John the Baptist Parish in Landeck, and St. Patrick Parish in Spencerville, is now pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish in Bellevue.

■ Very Rev. Nathan F. Bockrath, formerly pastor of Our Lady of Hope Parish in Attica and St. Gaspar del Bufalo Parish in Bellevue, is now pastor of St. Michael Parish in Kalida and St. John the Baptist Parish in Continental.

■ Rev. Antony Britto Dhanasamy, a Pallottine priest of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Province in Bangalore, India, is now parochial vicar of All Saints Parish in Rossford and St. Jerome Parish in Walbridge.

■ Rev. David J. Cirata is now pastor of St. Mary Parish in Defiance, and will continue as pastor of St. John Parish in Defiance.

■ Rev. Anthony J. Coci, formerly pastor of St. Jerome Parish in Walbridge and the priest leader of Cardinal Stritch Catholic High School and Academy, is now pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Tiffin.

■ Rev. Luyen Dau, a Redemptorist priest, is now serving as pastor of St. Mary Parish in Bluffton.

■ Rev. Jason D. D’Souza, a Pallottine priest of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Province in Bangalore, India, is appointed parochial vicar of St. John the Evangelist Parish and St. Mary Parish, both in Defiance.

■ Rev. Matthew C. Frisbee, formerly pastor of St. Mary of the Snows Parish in Mansfield and Resurrection Parish in Lexington, is now pastor of St. Ann Parish and St. Joseph Parish, both in Fremont.

■ Very Rev. J. Douglas Garand, formerly pastor of St. Augustine Parish in Napoleon, is now pastor of St. Peter Parish in Huron.

■ Rev. Kyle T. Gase, formerly pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish in Bellevue, is now parochial vicar of St. Rose Parish in Perrysburg.

■ Very Rev. Randy P. Giesige, formerly parochial vicar of St. Mary Parish in Defiance, is now pastor of St. Mary Parish in Leipsic.

■ Rev. Joseph P. Joseph, formerly parochial vicar of Christ the King Parish in Toledo, is now pastor of Our Lady of Hope Parish in Attica and Saint Gaspar del Bufalo Parish in Bellevue.

■ Rev. Jason J. Kahle, formerly parochial vicar of St. Joseph Parish in Sylvania, is now pastor of Little Flower Parish in Toledo.

■ Rev. Matthew Keller, a priest of the Missionaries of the Precious Blood and former parochial vicar of Holy Trinity Parish, Emmanuel Parish, and St. Joseph Parish in Dayton, is now pastor of St. John the Baptist Parish in Glandorf.

■ Rev. Kishore Kottana, formerly parochial vicar of St. Rose Parish in Perrysburg, is now parochial vicar of St. Peter Parish in Mansfield, St. Mary of the Snows Parish in Mansfield, and Resurrection Parish in Lexington.

■ Rev. George W. Mahas, formerly the parochial administrator of Regina Coeli Parish in Toledo, is now pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish in Ottoville and St. Barbara Parish in Cloverdale.

■ Rev. John A. Miller is now pastor of St. Mary of the Snows Parish in Mansfield and Resurrection Parish in Lexington, and will continue as pastor of St. Peter Parish in Mansfield.

■ Rev. John C. Missler, formerly retired on senior status, is appointed presbyteral moderator of Mother of Sorrows Parish in Put-in-Bay and St. Michael the Archangel Parish on Kelleys Island.

■ Rev. Kevin D. Moebius is now parochial vicar of St. Mary of the Snows Parish in Mansfield and Resurrection Parish in Lexington, while continuing as parochial vicar of St. Peter Parish in Mansfield.

■ Rev. James Morman, formerly of the Province of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus in Loretto, Pa., is now parochial administrator of St. John the Baptist Parish and Regina Coeli Parish, both in Toledo.

■ Rev. William A. Pifher, formerly parochial administrator of St. John the Baptist Parish and St. Michael the Archangel Parish in Toledo, is now pastor of St. Peter Parish in Archbold and Our Lady of Mercy Parish in Fayette.

■ Rev. Anthony L. Recker, formerly pastor of All Saints Parish in Rossford, is now pastor of St. Paul the Apostle Parish in Norwalk.

■ Rev. James R. Sanford, formerly retired on senior status, is now parochial administrator of St. Michael the Archangel Parish in Toledo.

■ Rev. Jerome A. Schetter, formerly pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish in Ottoville and St. Barbara Parish in Cloverdale, is now pastor of St. Augustine Parish in Napoleon.

■ Rev. Stephen L. Schroeder, formerly retired on senior status, is now parochial administrator of St. Mary Parish in Leipsic.

■ Rev. Joseph P. Szybka, formerly pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Tiffin, is now pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Marblehead.

■ Rev. Thomas Varghese, formerly parochial vicar of St. Charles Borromeo Parish in Lima, is now pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Parish in Gibsonburg and St. Mary Parish in Millersville.

■ Very Rev. Scott S. Woods, formerly pastor of St. Michael Parish in Gibsonburg and St. Mary Parish in Millersville, is now pastor of All Saints Parish in Rossford and St. Jerome Parish in Walbridge.

■ Deacon Daniel J. Brahier is appointed to the office of Delegate for Permanent Deacons.