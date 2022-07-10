ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Proposed Ohio abortion bill may threaten the future of IVF

By Sylvan Lebrun
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago


Across the state of Ohio, fertility clinics are closely watching the unfolding of anti-abortion legislation after the reversal of Roe vs. Wade because the bill’s wording could impact their ability to provide care.

Although the current six-week gestational limit on abortion does not threaten treatments like in vitro fertilization, a proposed complete abortion ban — which is currently in committee in the Ohio State Legislature as House Bill 598 — could implicate a wide range of assisted reproductive technologies by defining life at fertilization.

“Technically [H.B. 598] doesn’t say anything about IVF and embryos, but it certainly is meant to go after what we would do,” said Dr. Thomas Burwinkel, an IVF specialist from Cincinnati and a district chair for the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. “We may be out of business because of the potential of what happens if the embryo doesn’t make it to viability. Will they say we caused this unborn child not to make it to the point of transfer?”

In vitro fertilization has been a solution for countless couples and individuals facing infertility since it was first successfully done in 1978. Eggs are retrieved from the ovaries and fertilized in a lab, creating viable embryos that are then selected to be implanted into the uterus.

Dr. F. Nicholas Shamma, reproductive endocrinologist and founding member of IVF Michigan & IVF Ohio Fertility Centers, said that 2 percent of all babies born in the United States each year are the result of IVF and that one in eight couples has difficulties conceiving.

“To prevent humans from being born, by classifying them as a potential concern, then you’re preventing 73,000 good Americans from being born each and every year in the United States, so that doesn’t make any sense,” Dr. Shamma said. “IVF and myself, we’re all for promoting life and bringing life in terms of assisted reproduction.”

Anna Libertin, chief communications officer for LGBT family advocacy group Family Equality, shared her organization's concerns about the future of IVF treatment in the wake of the Dobbs vs. Jackson decision.

She wrote that although the Supreme Court’s opinion did not discuss IVF directly, “state lawmakers may feel empowered to create barriers for people to access reproductive medical procedures like IVF, or that some will say that existing abortion bans also affect or restrict assisted reproduction.”

“This is deeply troubling for LGBTQ+ people and anyone who needs access to IVF to build their family,” Ms. Libertin wrote.

As of now, IVF remains completely legal and unrestricted in Ohio, according to Dr. Burwinkel. However, legislation like H.B. 598 could change this.

Introduced by state Representative Jean Schmidt (R., Loveland) on March 22, this bill defines an “unborn child” as “an individual organism of the species homo sapiens from fertilization until live birth.”

Dr. Shamma noted that the wording of this bill does not differentiate between “a fertilized egg in a human and a fertilized egg that sits in a dish,” the latter of which could not ever grow or survive if left alone.

“This fertilized egg can’t be a judicial human in most definitions, because it can’t do anything by itself, correct?” Dr. Shamma said. “If you leave it in the dish, it dies. ... It potentially becomes a human if you put it in a female.”

He called this lack of distinction “short-sighted” on the part of legislators.

Dr. Johnathan Ross, a member of the Toledo-Lucas County Board of Health, said that IVF providers are placed in a legal gray area once an embryo is given personhood — particularly when legislation does not directly make an exemption for fertility treatments.

“We’ve got this whole raft of embryos that are out there that are fertilized, are those all people? If so, who takes care of them? And what happens to the IVF labs that are doing this for people that otherwise can’t have children? There are a thousand different questions that this has raised,” Dr. Ross said.

How defining life at fertilization may target IVF procedures

Not all of the embryos created during each cycle of the IVF process are used to generate a pregnancy.

These extra embryos can be frozen for future use, discarded, donated, or even transferred to the body during an infertile period in the menstrual cycle when conception is unlikely, Dr. Shamma said.

Abortion legislation that classifies any fertilized egg as an unborn child may take the option of disposal off the table entirely, as well as donation to scientific research. Dr. Burwinkel said that discarding the embryos at any point could be considered a “pregnancy termination” unless a legal carveout protecting IVF is implemented.

“Whether you freeze them or whether you prevent them from dying by keeping them, then you are basically safekeeping them until they’re used,” Dr. Shamma said. “As long as you keep the embryos and treat them with respect as potential life, not as life that exists as in judicial life, then you should be OK.”

Many IVF clinics conduct preimplantation genetic testing, screening fertilized embryos for genetic anomalies such as missing or additional chromosomes. Dr. Shamma said that even abnormal embryos may have to be retained, possibly in a “long-term storage facility, or kept frozen until it potentially gets adjudicated one way or another.”

Even if all generated embryos are stored indefinitely by the IVF clinics, regardless of the strain on capacity or finances, some providers doubt that they will be completely exempt from legal consequences.

In fertility clinics — as in any medical profession — accidents can occur. Legislation like H.B. 598 could raise the stakes significantly for IVF clinics, creating a legal risk that Dr. Burwinkel worries could drive many to leave the business altogether.

“If you extrapolate [life at fertilization] further, it means if something bad happens to an embryo that is formed from IVF, does that mean that murder has occurred?” Dr. Burwinkel said.

If an embryologist drops an embryo in the lab and loses it, he questioned whether this would be a prosecutable crime. This liability grows, he said, when considering the many embryos kept through cryopreservation — in his IVF facility alone, there are over 5,000 embryos stored in this way.

“If we have embryos stored and something happens to the liquid nitrogen tanks and the embryos are lost, are all the administrators and people that own the facilities on the hook for the loss of thousands of embryos? Are those the loss of thousands of unborn children?” Dr. Burwinkel asked.

In the face of questions that may be raised by future legislation, many fertility treatment providers are pushing for explicit legal protections of their work.

Dr. Shamma said that over the 30 years of his career, he has aided in the conception of 10,000 babies, asking, “can you imagine if I was prevented from creating those 10,000 babies?”

He believes that a provision protecting IVF in the state constitution of Ohio is a way to ensure the future of fertility treatments.

“In terms of the inability of the government to interfere in people’s right to pursue life and liberty and freedom ... the right to procreate should be enshrined, based on the way that I look at the 14th Amendment and the pursuit of life, in every state’s constitution,” Dr. Shamma said. “What is more beautiful than creating life?”

First Published July 10, 2022, 3:58pm

Comments / 42

Vicky Graham
2d ago

are 10 morulas sitting in a petri dish really the same as 10 people? all you forced birthers should volunteer to have morulas implanted because you care sooooo deeply about the unborn

Reply
7
j. j.sugar
2d ago

this is just the beginning of the major domino effect of the reversal Roe v Wade and states banning abortions outright. people have no clue the health crisis this country is going to be in in the next few years. there's going to be so much demand on our health care system, pediatricians, hospitals, and many other things. this is what happens when people get in their heads. what the politicians and media tell them. they have sensationalized abortions to the point that so many people think that all abortions are only done out of convenience and not for any health reasons whatsoever.

Reply(1)
7
Cindra Broenner
2d ago

now you listen..ivf will not affected..because this and abortions are not on the coins..so get over yourself and realize what each state can or will do..or not do..

Reply(16)
9
