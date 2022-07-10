ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Japan’s ruling party heads to victory in wake of former PM’s death

By The Newsroom
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49w7CT_0gaocTPe00
World News

Japan’s governing party and its coalition partner scored a major victory in a parliamentary election on Sunday, possibly propelled by sympathy votes in the wake of the assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe.

Early results in the race for the parliament’s upper house showed Mr Abe’s governing party and its junior coalition partner Komeito securing a majority in the chamber.

The last day of campaigning on Saturday, a day after Mr Abe was gunned down while delivering a speech, was conducted under heightened security as party leaders pledged to uphold democracy and renounced violence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YlnTJ_0gaocTPe00
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Japan refused to ‘let violence shut out free speech’ (Toru Hanai, Pool Photo via AP) (AP)

Meanwhile the alleged assassin was sent by police in western Japan to a local prosecutors’ office on Sunday for further investigation.

A top regional police official acknowledged possible security lapses that allowed the attacker to get so close and fire a bullet at the still-influential former Japanese leader.

Preliminary vote counts showed the governing Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) on track to secure a coalition total of at least 143 seats in the 248-member upper house, the less powerful of the two chambers.

Half of the upper house’s new six-year term was up for election.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hdmz4_0gaocTPe00
A woman prays in front of the Tokyo residence of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe (Hiro Komae/AP) (AP)

With a likely major boost, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida stands to rule without interruption until a scheduled election in 2025.

This would allow Mr Kishida to work on long-term policy goals such as national security, his signature but still vague “new capitalism” economic policy, and his party’s long-cherished goal to amend the US-drafted post-war pacifist constitution.

Mr Kishida and senior party lawmakers observed a moment of silence for Mr Abe at the party election headquarters before placing victory ribbons on a whiteboard next to the names of candidates who had secured their seats.

Sunday’s vote took on a new meaning in the wake of Friday’s killing, with all political leaders emphasising the importance of free speech and their pledge not to back down on violence against democracy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IpPw3_0gaocTPe00
Police officers stand guard as journalists gather in front of Mr Abe’s Tokyo residence (Eugene Hoshiko/AP) (AP)

“It was extremely meaningful that we carried out the election,” Mr Kishida said.

“Our endeavour to protect democracy continues.”

Mr Kishida welcomed early results and said responses to Covid-19, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and rising prices would be his priorities.

He also said he would steadily push for reinforcing Japan’s national security as well a constitutional amendment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4feK7C_0gaocTPe00
Alleged assassin Tetsuya Yamagami has been moved to the local prosecutors’ office (Miki Matsuzaki/Kyodo News/AP) (AP)

Early results suggested a charter change proposal was now a possibility.

The LDP and its junior partner as well as two supportive opposition parties together are certain to secure enough seats needed for an amendment proposal, which requires a two-thirds majority in both houses.

The governing bloc had already secured support in the other chamber.

Mourners visited the LDP headquarters to lay flowers and pray for Mr Abe as party officials prepared for vote counting inside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TbIaQ_0gaocTPe00
Mr Abe was making a campaign speech in Nara when he was attacked (Kyodo News via AP) (AP)

“We absolutely refuse to let violence shut out free speech,” Mr Kishida said in his final rally in the northern city of Niigata on Saturday.

“We must demonstrate that our democracy and election will not back down on violence.”

Mr Abe was shot in Nara on Friday and airlifted to hospital but died of blood loss. Police arrested a former member of Japan’s navy at the scene and confiscated a homemade gun. Several others were later found at his apartment.

The suspect, Tetsuya Yamagami, told investigators he acted because of Mr Abe’s rumoured connection to an organisation that he resented, police said, but had no problem with the former leader’s political views.

The man had developed hatred towards a religious group that his mother was obsessed about and that bankrupted a family business, according to media reports, including some that identified the group as the Unification Church.

Mr Abe’s body, carried in a black hearse and accompanied by his wife, Akie, returned to his home in Tokyo’s Shibuya district, where many mourners, including Mr Kishida and top party officials, paid tribute. His wake and funeral are expected in coming days.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Tory MP wearing ‘leather mini-skirt’ and ‘high heels’ in road crash, court told

A Conservative MP was wearing a “black leather mini-skirt” and “high heels” when he was involved in a late-night car crash, a court has heard. Jamie Wallis, who has represented Bridgend since 2019, is on trial accused of failing to stop, failing to report a road traffic collision, driving without due care and attention and leaving a vehicle in a dangerous position.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
newschain

Doctors say boy in life-support fight is ‘unresponsive’ and will not recover

A 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life-support treatment dispute after suffering brain damage three months ago is “unresponsive” and will not recover, a barrister representing hospital bosses has told a High Court judge. Martin Westgate QC told Mr Justice Hayden on Monday that Archie Battersbee suffered...
HEALTH
Fortune

Japan’s Unification Church confirms mother of alleged Abe assassin was a member, raising questions about possible motivation

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The president of the Japan branch of the Unification Church confirmed Monday that the mother of the man charged with gunning down former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe Friday is a member of the religious group, raising new questions about a possible motive for the alleged assassin.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shinzo Abe
Person
Fumio Kishida
Fox News

Taiwan loses major advocate, defensive ally with assassination of Shinzo Abe

With the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Taiwan and the United States have lost a major advocate against Chinese militarization in the Pacific. Abe, an archconservative of Japanese politics and Japan-first nationalist opposed to Chinese expansion, had been a stalwart ally of Taiwan as threats of Chinese "reunification" loomed.
POLITICS
Newsweek

Strike Kills Nearly Every Deputy Commander in Russian Division: Ukraine

A strike by Ukrainian forces left all but one of the deputy commanders from Russia's 106th Airborne Division dead, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. A post on the Telegram page of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' communications office said that the deputy commanders were wiped out by HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) fire attacks near Shakhtarsk, a city in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. The one deputy commander who did not die is "in serious condition," the post said.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ruling Party#Liberal Democratic Party#Assassination#Japanese
Benzinga

Support For Vladimir Putin Proves Costly For Belarus President As He Faces Revolt: 'Joining Russian War An Act Of Pure Suicide'

Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally, Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, is facing flak at home for siding with the former in the Ukraine war. What Happened: Lukashenko is facing the prospect of a revolt against him by his military amid growing concerns among top officers regarding Minsk's alignment with Putin's Russia and its support for the war in Ukraine, according to the Daily Express.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Anthony Albanese issues a dark warning that Australia 'dropped the ball' on the Solomon Islands - as he takes aim at Chinese state media over Penny Wong comments

Anthony Albanese has warned Australia 'dropped the ball' by failing to stop the Solomon Islands from signing a security agreement with China. The prime minister described the deal, which could lead to Beijing building a military base just 2,000km from Australia, as a 'stuff up' by his predecessor Scott Morrison.
CHINA
PBS NewsHour

As Japan mourns, Abe’s death raises security questions

TOKYO (AP) — A top police official on Saturday acknowledged possible security lapses that allowed an assassin to fire his gun into former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe while he was addressing a campaign rally, raising questions how could the attacker get so close behind him. Abe was shot...
ASIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
The Independent

Japan’s ruling party wins election by landslide after former leader Shinzo Abe’s assassination

Japan’s ruling party has won big in parliamentary elections held on Sunday, just days after the assassination of its former leader and prime minister Shinzo Abe.Early results from the polls for Japan’s upper house of parliament said the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), currently led by prime minister Fumio Kishida, had secured a landslide win.LDP and its coalition partner Komeito won 76 out of the 125 seats being contested, well above the 56 seats needed to retain their majority and above the 69 seats they had won previously, according to public broadcaster NHK.As of Monday morning, preliminary vote counts...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Summons Emergency Party Leaders Meeting After Street Unrest

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's Prime Minister on Saturday summoned an emergency meeting of political party leaders after protesters stormed the president's house in the commercial capital Colombo amid growing anger over the government's handling of an economic crisis. Ranil Wickremesinghe also requested the speaker to summon parliament, a statement...
WORLD
US News and World Report

China Warns Asian Nations to Avoid Being Used as 'Chess Pieces' by Powers

JAKARTA (Reuters) -Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said on Monday that countries should avoid being used as "chess pieces" by global powers in a region that he said was at risk of being reshaped by geopolitical factors. Addressing the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) secretariat in a speech in...
CHINA
Daily Mail

Beijing mouthpiece lists four demands Anthony Albanese must follow to get our relationship 'back on track' - as China blames Canberra for the problems

China's foreign minister has blamed Scott Morrison's government for being the 'root cause' of deteriorating relations between Beijing and Canberra. Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting in Bali - the first face-to-face meeting at a high level between the two countries in almost three years.
CHINA
newschain

Cost-of-living payments will hit bank accounts from Thursday

More than eight million households will start to receive the first of two payments totalling £650 to ease cost-of-living pressures from Thursday. From July 14, a first instalment of £326 will start to be paid out to low-income households on benefits, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) previously announced.
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy