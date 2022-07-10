ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Where Is Peng Shuai? protester kicked out of Centre Court during men’s final

By Rebecca Speare-Cole
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fyKzR_0gaocIwt00

A Where Is Peng Shuai? protester has been kicked out of Centre Court by security after trying to shout and hold up a banner from the stands during the men’s singles final at Wimbledon .

Drew Pavlou, 27, tried to enter the stands during the match between Australian Nick Kyrgios and top seed Novak Djokovic.

Kyrgios could be seen turning around in confusion as Mr Pavlou shouted from high up in the stand before promptly being bundled out by security.

Mr Pavlou, who said he had a ticket for the final, told the PA news agency that he held up his banner and shouted: “Where Is Peng Shuai?

“The tennis star has been persecuted by the Chinese government. Why won’t Wimbledon say anything?”

It’s a humanitarian message and I just want more people to see it

Drew Pavlou

Mr Pavlou said a security guard then pushed him so his shins were forced into the row of seats in front of him and they both tumbled into the row in front.

He said the security guard then became “riled up” and that he “then grabbed me and pushed me face-first down the stairs”.

“He smashed my face up against the wall and twisted my arms behind my back, leading me down the stairs,” Mr Pavlou added.

Mr Pavlou, who led the Where Is Peng Shuai campaign at the Australian Open and flew to the UK to share the message at Wimbledon, claimed they said to him: “You’re going to be arrested now.”

But when he was removed from the stadium, the security staff let him go.

It comes after a group of protesters, mostly from the campaign Free Tibet, have come to Wimbledon this week wearing T-shirts reading: “Where Is Peng Shuai?”

The former Wimbledon doubles champion disappeared from public view last year after she accused a senior Chinese official of sexual assault in November 2021.

On Friday, Mr Pavlou also clashed with security staff on the SW19 grounds when he displayed a banner saying: “Where Is Peng Shuai?”.

The club told him he could hold the sign around the grounds but not on the hill or the courts because of the club’s policy against the size of banners and flags.

Mr Pavlou told PA: “They threatened to call the police on me.”

Wimbledon contested that he was threatened with arrest.

Mr Pavlou said security took issue with the message being “political”, and they asked him to put down the sign.

He said: “I don’t think this is a political statement. I don’t think it is a divisive statement. It’s a humanitarian message and I just want more people to see it.”

Speaking about the group of security standing nearby, he said: “I think they’re trying to intimidate me, they are trying to scare me.

A spokesperson for the All England Club on Friday said: “As is entirely in keeping with our security protocols and ‘Conditions of Entry’, a guest holding a banner was approached by security colleagues to discuss their intentions.

“They were not threatened with arrest and continue to enjoy their day with us on the grounds.

“Like much of the tennis community and people around the world more broadly, we remain very concerned for Peng Shuai and we continue to support the WTA’s efforts.”

PA has contacted the All England Club for comment on the latest incident.

Comments / 1

Related
FanSided

Wimbledon prize money: Novak Djokovic takes home title again

Novak Djokovic is the king of Centre Court. As arguably the most famous surface in tennis celebrates the end of its first century, Djokovic put an exclamation point on an exceptional tournament. Novak Djokovic won Wimbledon for the seventh time on Sunday afternoon, this time by defeating Nick Kyrgios in...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Pavlou
Person
Novak Djokovic
Field Level Media

Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic Likely to Skip U.S. Open

It appears Novak Djokovic won’t be getting a chance to match Rafael Nadal’s Grand Slam record at the U.S. Open later this summer. The unvaccinated Djokovic reiterated Sunday that he has no plans to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, which would rule him out of the U.S. Open unless restrictions to enter the United States are changed.
TENNIS
Sports Illustrated

Steffi Graf Is Still Too Famous for Steffi Graf

Each summer Sports Illustrated revisits, remembers and rethinks some of the biggest names and most important stories of our sporting past. Come back all week for more Where Are They Now? stories. Tracy Austin did a double take. It was the spring of 2019, those halcyon pre-COVID-19 days, and Austin,...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Centre Court#Australian#Chinese
CBS Sports

USWNT vs. Mexico live stream: How to watch Concacaf W Championship online, TV info, date, start time, news

The United States women's national team will face tournament hosts Mexico in the final group match of the Concacaf W Championship on Monday. The USWNT have already clinched their spot in the upcoming 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup but are still competing for first place in the group ahead of knockout rounds. Meanwhile, Mexico needs to defeat the USWNT by several goals, and they need a loss by Haiti, in order keep their World Cup hopes alive.
UEFA
The Associated Press

Kyrgios showed he belonged on Slam stage in Wimbledon loss

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Wearing a backward cap with the brim bent skyward, Nick Kyrgios hit a between-the-legs shot while warming up for the Wimbledon final against Novak Djokovic. Kyrgios was just getting started. Once play began, he tried an underarm serve. He conjured up a pair on-the-run, back-to-the-net...
TENNIS
The Independent

Olympic champion Katie Archibald withdraws from Commonwealth Games

Olympic champion Katie Archibald has pulled out of the Commonwealth Games as she continues her recovery from a string of injury setbacks.The 28-year-old had been due to compete for Scotland this summer, coming up against England’s Dame Laura Kenny with whom she won Madison gold in Tokyo last year.But Archibald, the reigning Commonwealth individual pursuit champion, said injuries have meant she will not be ready to race when the track cycling begins in London on July 29.“With a very heavy heart I’ve decided to withdraw from the Birmingham Commonwealth Games,” Archibald wrote on social media.“I scheduled time off in January...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

742K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy