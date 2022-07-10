ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump goes on transphobic rant at rally in Alaska

By Bevan Hurley
The Independent

 2 days ago
Donald Trump vowed to “keep men out of women’s sports” during a crude, transphobic rant at a campaign rally in Alaska on Saturday night.

“It is actually demeaning to women, and it should not be allowed,” Mr Trump said.

Mr Trump criticised former University of Pennsylvania athlete Lia Thomas without naming her, claiming a “person with a man’s body” had unfairly won a women’s swimming competition.

In March, Ms Thomas became the first openly transgender athlete to win first place in the National Collegiate Athletic Association's (NCAA) first division swimming championship.

Her victory sparked a backlash against transgender athletes, and in June the world swimming’s governing body effectively banned transgender women from competing in women’s events.

Dozens of US states have introduced or are considering legislation to ban transgender student-athletes from playing on sports teams that align with their gender identity.

Mr Trump repeatedly misgendered Ms Thomas during the speech, which drew laughter from the crowd.

He also went on an extended rant about a transgender weightlifter who he claimed had broken records in a women’s competition. It’s unclear who he was referring to.

The former president has told variations of both stories at previous campaign rallies.

Mr Trump attended the rally in Anchorage to support candidates Kelly Tshibaka and Sarah Palin in their upcoming midterm races, while attacking incumbent Republican Lisa Murkowski, who voted to impeach him.

Comments / 38

Bruce Owens
2d ago

Yes he is correct men are men and women are women. A man is not a woman and a woman is not a man. No a man who claims to be a woman does not get to compete against real women. Transgender folks suffer from gender dysphoria they need mental help.

Reply(3)
31
United Prison States
2d ago

Most people are against the whole trans thing dominating our country. Men putting on dresses is really more of a british thing anyways.

Reply(4)
21
Drinx Alot
2d ago

I didn't hear anything transphobic. He didn't "misgender" anyone. 'Lia' Thomas is a dude. Period. (although he doesn't have those either 🤣)

Reply(1)
14
POLITICO

A spokesperson for Donald Trump is hitting back at an explosive claim made by Liz Cheney at the end of the Jan. 6 select panel's hearing.

Cheney said Donald Trump attempted to contact an unnamed witness and the panel passed the info to the Justice Department. What happened: Taylor Budowich, the director of communications for former President Donald Trump, pushed back on an explosive claim made by Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) near the end of Tuesday's hearing on the Jan. 6 attack — that President Donald Trump attempted to contact a witness in the ongoing investigation.
POTUS
The Independent

The Independent

742K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
