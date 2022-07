Talk about making an entrance. Massachusetts hits you like the opening power riff of a song like Steppenwolf’s Magic Carpet Ride. You down climb (as opposed to hike down) the previous high point of Connecticut to an unassuming flat section of trail that opens into a jaw droppingly beautiful and unexpected ravine. The ravine has a powerful stream which has cut sculptured and manicured shapes into the rocks. It has those physcodelic curves and flowing geometric feel like the songs of that era. The natural colors match the vibe of the geometric geography. Swimming holes and waterfalls abound. The sun filtered light through the trees spectacularly change with the sun angle and the foliage compliments the beauty as you hike gradually downhill welcoming you to the state. Absolutely one of the best entrances to a new state on the trail. The competition has not been a slouch either. WV to MD has the Shenandoah and Potomac river confluence with the iconic AT bridge; MD to PA has the beautiful PennMar Park; PA to NJ has the fabulous Delaware Water Gap; I’ll give you that NJ to NY is not as dramatic; nor is NY to CT; but then pow…CT to MA…….a magic carpet ride….as the song goes.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO