Behind Viral Videos

Girl in the Picture: Netflix documentary leaves users horrified – ‘The most frightening thing I’ve ever seen’

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
 2 days ago

Netflix users are calling its latest true-crime documentary “one of the most frightening things” they’ve ever watched.

The documentary, titled Girl in the Picture , has disturbed viewers since its addition to the streaming service earlier this week.

It tells the story of a young mother whose tragic death is followed by the kidnapping of her son, events that open a mystery spanning decades.

The documentary is directed by Skye Borgman, who previously directed 2017’s Abducted in Plain Sight for the streaming service. It’s based on Matt Birkbeck’s works A Beautiful Child and Finding Sharon , with the investigative journalist being hailed as the unsung hero of the film .

Netflix ’s synopsis reads: “In this documentary, a woman found dying by a road leaves behind a son, a man claiming to be her husband – and a mystery that unfolds like a nightmare.”

Girl in the Picture has been praised by viewers, with word-of-mouth recommendations sending it the top of the streamer’s most-watched charts.

However, many have been left feeling “horrified” by its events, with one viewer calling it one of the most “messed up crime documentaries” of all time.

Girl in the Pictur e on Netflix is absolutely one of the most horrific, sickening, frightening things I’ve watched,” one person wrote, adding: “I’m at a loss for words.”

Another said: “I’ve watched many messed up crime documentaries yet Girl in the Picture on Netflix managed to keep me shocked and horrified throughout.”

“Netflix’s Girl in the Picture is one of the most devastating true-crime cases I’ve ever heard,” one fan said.

Needless to say, if you’re yet to watch the documentary, proceed with caution.

Another film released this week that people are demanding a trigger warning be added to is the new Marvel film, Thor: Love and Thunder . Those who have seen the film are stating that a storyline involving Natalie Portman’s Dr Jane Foster could be triggering for certain viewers.

Find a full list of every movie and TV show joining Netflix in July here , and a list of everything being removed this week here .

Comments / 362

Gale O
2d ago

This movie was alarming and sad. Sad because there are so many missing children. And sadly this is the fate of many of them and we know this. That is why it is horrid. It is a true story, which is why it's so alarming.

Reply(52)
194
Liv Pigg
2d ago

Poor Suzy died not even knowing who she truly was its so sad and the fact that this kind of thing goes on every day is even worse. I'm glad it ended the way it did even though she passed away senselessly and Michael but I'm glad there was closure for her daughter and for the FBI and the detective that had worked on the case for all those years I'm glad they found out who she really was rest in peace and I honestly hope that her daughter and other families relationships continue to grow in beautiful way

Reply(1)
108
Jessc Glaser
2d ago

I have watched this and it was the up most scariest thing ever and it's so sad that things like this is still happening today to all children of different ages and women.....this is so sad and makes u angry at the same time

Reply(11)
83
742K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
