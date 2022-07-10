Special Weather Statement issued for Darlington, Marlboro by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 05:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=ilm . The next statement will be issued by this morning. Target Area: Darlington; Florence The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in South Carolina Black Creek At Quinby affecting Florence and Darlington Counties. For the Black Creek...including Black Creek Nr Hartsville, Quinby Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black Creek At Quinby. * WHEN...Until Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 11.5 feet, Floodwaters spill over into yards of all residences on Creekside Drive. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:00 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 11.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.9 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Black Creek Quinby 10.0 11.7 Wed 5 am EDT 11.9 11.2 10.4

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC ・ 2 HOURS AGO