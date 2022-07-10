ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa flight catches fire after landing at Atlanta airport

By Spectrum News Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. — Passengers aboard Spirit Airlines Flight 383 are safe after the airplane caught fire when landing at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Sunday. The flight departed from Tampa en route to Atlanta....

