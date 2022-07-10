ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sasaki and Miyano Announces Movie Plans

By Megan Peters
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you fell in love with Sasaki and Miyano this year, you are not alone. The hit rom-com expanded the BL genre in new ways with its release, and all eyes were on the franchise with season one ended. It didn't take long for a new project to get announced by...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Yu-Gi-Oh: Kazuki Takahashi Autopsy Releases Cause of Death

Last week, the anime fandom was left stunned when word arrived that Yu-Gi-Oh creator Kazuki Takahashi had died. The 60-year-old was found off the shore of Okinawa after a search lasting several days. Now, reports from Japan have gone live regarding his cause of death, and Takahashi's autopsy confirms the artist drowned.
COMICS
ComicBook

Fairy Tail Cosplay Spotlights Lucy's Taurus Makeover

Fairy Tail debuted all sorts of cool looks for Lucy Heartfilia over the course of its anime and manga runs, and one awesome cosplay has really tapped into Lucy's Taurus form! Hiro Mashima's original manga series has become one of the most notable action manga and anime franchises of all time, and although the original series came to an end some time ago, the franchise has been living on through a sequel series, new projects and more. This is because fans really can't get enough of the main characters and their various makeovers for each new arc and fight they take on.
COMICS
ComicBook

Marvel's She-Hulk Gets Official San Diego Comic-Con Banner

This summer is chock-full of epic moments for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, between the theatrical release of Thor: Love and Thunder and the debut of the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, I Am Groot, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The latter series won't be premiering until mid-August, and fans are definitely eager to see what the series has in store, especially after the first trailer was released last month. While previous rumors have indicated that Marvel Studios might not have a presence at next month's San Diego Comic-Con, a new banner for the convention has surfaced in San Diego — and it happens to show She-Hulk. The banner, which was discovered by SDCC Blog!, uses She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's teaser poster with the SDCC logo, alongside a note that the convention is "celebrating the popular arts."
SAN DIEGO, CA
Thrillist

Tension Overflows on a Croatian Beach in the Stunning Debut Feature 'Murina'

When director Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović worked with the young actress Gracija Filipović on the 2017 short film Into the Blue, something clicked. "It was like hormones and the actual coming-of-age happening in front of my eyes in this natural setting that was in conflict with this inner nature and inner dangers," Kusijanović says. "There was so much life coming onto film. I felt that's a gold mine, 'I want to portray this in a feature film,' so that's what I did. I decided to write a feature film for her, specifically."
MOVIES
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Art Dolls Up Izuku and Bakugo at a Maid Cafe

My Hero Academia has some of the biggest characters in anime on its side. When it comes to its leads, Bakugo Katsuki and Izuku Midoriya are as popular as they come. The two heroes-in-training have quite the history, after all. And now, one of the manga's assistants is dolling up the pair for a Maid Cafe outing.
COMICS
WWD

Hulu’s ‘Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons’ Explores Relationship Between Fashion, Power and Influence

Click here to read the full article. Victoria’s Secret’s downfall and subsequent transformation have been well-documented by a number of media outlets over the last few years.  Matt Tyrnauer’s much-anticipated docuseries titled “Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons” — which premieres July 14 on Hulu — is no different, chronicling, among other things, the “mysterious relationship” between former parent company L Brands founder Leslie H. Wexner and financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein; Victoria’s Secret’s corporate culture, and the forces that allowed the retailer to carve out such a large slice of the U.S. lingerie market (and then proceed to lose...
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Black Panther 2's Namor Actor Breaks Silence on Leaked Images of His MCU Character

2022 finally marks the live-action arrival of Namor the Submariner and it's evident that Marvel Studios has huge plans for the beloved character. In case you didn't know, Namor is set to make his debut MCU appearance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and his involvement in the film is already causing a ton of buzz in the fandom.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Has Officially Released Every Movie and Show Announced From the Last Comic-Con Timeline

Way before the COVID-19 pandemic began, Marvel Studios had big plans for their Phase Four slate. Kevin Feige brought their plans to San Diego Comic-Con's Hall H back in 2019 and presented their lineup that would expand all the way into 2021. Even though the pandemic would delay every single one of the studios projects as well as rearrange them, it seems that they have hit a major feat. After the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, it appears that Marvel Studios will have released every single project they announced during Comic-Con.
MOVIES
NME

Watch Queen and Adam Lambert cover operatic track ‘Nessun Dorma’

Queen and Adam Lambert performed an impromptu cover of operatic track ‘Nessun Dorma’ during a show in Bologna, Italy over the weekend. ‘Nessun Dorma’ is the aria from the last act of Giacomo Puccini’s Turandot and reached new audiences in 1990 when Luciana Pavarotti performed it during the World Cup, which was held in Italy that year.
MUSIC
ComicBook

Hugh Jackman Releases Rumor-Starting Photo

Hugh Jackman continues to toy with the internet's emotions. The former Wolverine actor took to Twitter this morning with a picture of himself in an Adventure Time t-shirt, ominously captioned, "Let's see what rumor the look on my face starts today..." This tweet is in response to Jackman's rumor-igniting social...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Marvel Studios' First X-Men Reboot Casting Reportedly Revealed

Since Disney's massive acquisition of Fox in 2019, fans have been dying to get updates regarding the arrival of the mutants to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and so far, Marvel Studios hasn't given us anything. So far, the only confirmed mutant to be making his MCU crossover is Ryan Reynold's Deadpool.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Primal and Samurai Jack Creator Reacts to the Current State of Adult Animation

Genndy Tartakovsky has become a legend in the medium that is North American animation, having started with more all-ages centric material such as Dexter's Laboratory and the earliest seasons of Samurai Jack. In recent years however, the animator has been diving far more into the world of adult animation, with his final season of Samurai Jack and the Adult Swim behemoth that is Primal, and Tartakovsky took the opportunity in a recent interview to discuss the boom of more mature animation.
COMICS
ComicBook

Forgotten Chris Hemsworth Movie Leaps Into Netflix Top 10

This weekend, Chris Hemsworth conquered the box office with the debut of Thor: Love and Thunder. Hemsworth has been a mainstay in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for more than a decade, but he's also gaining a pretty massive following amongst Netflix subscribers as well. Whether they're new originals or previous releases, most new additions that star Hemsworth quickly become hits on the streaming platform. On the heels of Thor: Love and Thunder's opening weekend, another Hemsworth movie was added to Netflix's roster, and it immediately became one of the streamer's most popular movie options.
MOVIES
hiphop-n-more.com

Atlanta’s Rising All-Girl Group Vanity Rose Release ‘Pretty Girls Get Lonely’ EP: Stream

Vanity Rose, the all girl group from Atlanta have released a three pack called Pretty Girls Get Lonely. The rising R&B/rap trio of Hazel, Hennessey, and Honey bring an interesting sound to the table as they blend their harmonies with hard hitting rhymes. The EP features three songs ‘Pretty Girls Get Lonely’, ‘Deserve Dat’ and ‘Any B*tch’ (produced by Swiff D and Rance from 1500 or Nothin’) which showcase their range pretty well.
ATLANTA, GA
ComicBook

Stranger Things: Eddie Munson's "Master of Puppets" Scene Wasn't in Original Scripts

The Stranger Things Season 4 finale brought with it a number of memorable moments, though the scene in which Joseph Quinn's Eddie Munson plays an epic rendition of Metallica's "Master of Puppets" has become a fan favorite. Despite the impact the scene had, creators of the series Matt and Ross Duffer recently revealed that any notion of such a plan wasn't in the original scripts for the series, but that it was conjured in time for the series to then retroactively include hints that would tease such an encounter. Stranger Things Season 4 is now streaming on Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Dragon Ball's Creator Feels Sorry for One of Its Anime Stars

For decades, the shonen series Dragon Ball has been one of the biggest anime franchises in the world, with the Z-Fighters slated to hit theaters in North America via Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero this summer. To help in promoting the movie, creator Akira Toriyama explored some big changes in the movie while also expressing his sadness when it comes to the performance of one voice actor, who is making a big comeback to the shonen franchise.
COMICS
ComicBook

Busi Lurayi, Star of How to Ruin Christmas and ER, Dies Suddenly

Busisiwe Lurayi, the South African actress best known for her role as Tumi on Netflix's How to Ruin Christmas, has died. In a social media post by her management team at Eye Media Artists, it was revealed that Lurayi was found deceased at her residence on Sunday night. Lurayi was in her mid-30s.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Star Reacts to Seeing Piccolo's New Form

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero sees Piccolo unleash a brand new form over the course of the movie, and the voice star behind the fighter has opened up about how he reacted to seeing the Namekian's new transformation in action! Dragon Ball Super's new movie is making its way through its second month of release across Japan, and thus Toei Animation has begun to reveal a full slate of spoilery details about the biggest moments and scenes from the movie. This means those who have been working closely with it are able to reveal their thoughts as well, and it includes the movie's biggest stars too.
COMICS
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder's Tribute to Iron Man and Black Widow

Warning: mild Thor: Love and Thunder spoilers ahead. Thor is still feeling the love for two of Earth's mightiest heroes. In Norse mythology, warriors who die a glorious death in battle live forever in the halls of Valhalla, the Asgardian afterlife. Others are immortalized in ink on the body of Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth), his tattoos exposed by Zeus (Russell Crowe) during a revealing trip to Omnipotence City in Thor: Love and Thunder. When Thor bares all before the gods, a closer look at Thor's tattoos reveals tributes to Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), his teammates who sacrificed themselves to save the universe from Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Avengers: Endgame.
MOVIES

