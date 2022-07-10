Four hospitalized in downtown Chicago shooting Sunday morning
CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A shooting in downtown Chicago around 1 a.m. Sunday morning sent four people to the hospital, Chicago police said.
It happened on the 400 block of North State Street. A witness told Chicago police someone fired shots from a white sedan that was traveling southbound on State Street.
Four people were shot, including a 29-year-old man. Authorities said he was hit in the neck, jaw, and the chest. He was hospitalized in critical condition.
A 40-year-old woman was shot in the leg and in her knee. Officials said she was in fair condition.
Police said two other people were shot: a 41-year-old man and a 27-year-old man. They were in good condition.
No one was taken into custody.
