Chicago, IL

Four hospitalized in downtown Chicago shooting Sunday morning

By Terry Keshner
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 2 days ago

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A shooting in downtown Chicago around 1 a.m. Sunday morning sent four people to the hospital, Chicago police said.

It happened on the 400 block of North State Street. A witness told Chicago police someone fired shots from a white sedan that was traveling southbound on State Street.

Four people were shot, including a 29-year-old man. Authorities said he was hit in the neck, jaw, and the chest. He was hospitalized in critical condition.

A 40-year-old woman was shot in the leg and in her knee. Officials said she was in fair condition.

Police said two other people were shot: a 41-year-old man and a 27-year-old man. They were in good condition.

No one was taken into custody.

Comments

Hotwater Nurse
2d ago

usual suspects all allegedly on EM thanks to auntie Kim and uncle Evans. every day occurrence in Chiraq all these shootings sanctioned by Taxwinkle,Fox, Evans, Dart, lightfoot and her stupidintendent browneye. No Accountability for criminals...... No Justice for victims

Fox 32 Chicago

Man with concealed weapon shoots Chicago gunman in East Side neighborhood

CHICAGO - A man with a Concealed Carry License shot a gunman who fired shots at him late Tuesday afternoon on Chicago's Far South Side. Shortly after 5 p.m., police say the 49-year-old victim was in the parking lot of an East Side restaurant in the 4000 block of E. 106th Street when an unknown vehicle pulled up and a 19-year-old man armed with a gun got out and opened fire.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, teen wounded in Princeton Park drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - A woman and a teenage boy were wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday afternoon in the Princeton Park neighborhood. The pair was standing outside a retail store around 5:45 p.m. in the 9400 block of South Lafayette Avenue when a dark-colored Dodge charger pulled up and someone inside started shooting, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS News

Police warn of series of robberies in Englewood area since June

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents in the Englewood area of a recent string of robberies which have take place between June and July. In each incident, an offender would approach the victims on the street and forcefully take their property, according to Chicago police. The offender...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man found shot, critically wounded on Englewood sidewalk

CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded early Tuesday in the Englewood neighborhood. Police found the 55-year-old around 2:13 a.m. on the sidewalk in the 6100 block of South Normal Boulevard with gunshot wounds to the face and arm, officials said. Paramedics took him to a local hospital...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 89, among 3 injured in Little Village fire

CHICAGO - Three people were injured in a fire Tuesday morning in the Little Village neighborhood. The fire broke out around 2 a.m. at a two-story building at 3514 W. Cermak Road, according to fire officials. Firefighters rescued an 89-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman from the building, officials said....
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Chicago cops hunting for man who mugged 80-year-old woman on the Red Line

Chicago police are hoping the public will help them track down the man who mugged an 80-year-old woman on a Red Line train over the weekend. The victim had her purse secured over her neck when the man seen in these CTA surveillance images pulled on the bag with such force that she was yanked from her seat and thrown to the floor, police said. It happened at 1:10 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at the Jarvis station, 1523 West Jarvis, in Rogers Park.
CHICAGO, IL
#Shooting#Chicago Police#Downtown Chicago#Hospital#Violent Crime#Audacy#Wbbm Newsradio Facebook
CBS Chicago

Woman hit in head, carjacked in South Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was hit in the head and carjacked early Monday morning in the South Loop.Police said, around 3:35 a.m., a 48-year-old woman was standing outside with a friend in the 700 block of South Wells Street, when a black Jeep approached, and three men got out and demanded their property.One of the carjackers hit the woman in the back of the head, and the group stole her Chrysler 300, along with personal property from both victims.No one was in custody Monday morning.Area Three detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
iheart.com

11-Year-Old Boy Charged With Attempted Armed Carjacking In Chicago

Authorities in Chicago arrested an 11-year-old boy accused of trying to carjack a woman. The Chicago Police Department said that the young boy, who was not identified because of his age, approached a 48-year-old woman around 3:50 a.m. on Monday (July 11) morning and brandished a gun, demanding her car.
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Police Blotter: Failed carjacking leads to stolen auto recovery

An Oak Park resident avoided a carjacking by driving away from his would-be carjackers this past weekend. The two men who had attempted to take the resident’s vehicle were later connected to a stolen vehicle out of Chicago. The resident was seated in his black 2007 Toyota Avalon at...
OAK PARK, IL
cwbchicago.com

Boystown crime wave leaves 1 carjacked, at least 4 robbed, 1 hospitalized overnight

Chicago police are looking into a two-hour violent crime spree that hit Boystown late Sunday night. According to preliminary police information, one victim was severely beaten, another was carjacked, and at least four street robberies were reported in the Halsted nightlife district. Detectives are questioning two people in connection with two of the robberies.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman shot in forehead among 2 wounded in Roseland gunfire: police

CHICAGO - A young woman and teenage boy were shot late Monday afternoon on Chicago's South Side. Around 5:45 p.m., police say a 20-year-old woman and 17-year-old boy were standing outside a Roseland store in the 9400 block of South Lafayette Avenue when a dark colored Dodge Charger pulled up.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Driver sought who caused fatal crash in Bronzeville

CHICAGO - Police are searching for the driver who caused a crash that killed another driver Monday night in the Bronzeville neighborhood. They were driving a silver 2012 Lexus IS250 southbound at a high rate of speed around 8:48 p.m. in the 4800 block of South Drexel Boulevard when they blew a stop sign at 49th Street, causing a dark-colored Subaru to crash in their wake at the intersection, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man stabbed to death on West Englewood porch

CHICAGO - A man was stabbed several times and killed Monday in the West Englewood neighborhood. Police responded to a call of domestic battery around 11:46 p.m. in the 5700 block of South Damen Avenue and found a man in his 30s on a porch with multiple stab wounds to the neck and chest area, officials said.
COOK COUNTY, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
All the latest local news from Chicago.

