SPD: Man arrested, accused of terrorist threats to shoot police
SAUGERTIES, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Saugerties Police Department (SPD) arrested a man for allegedly making terrorist threats to shoot police. Police said that Masani A. Gordon, 26, of Saugerties was arrested following an investigation into a threatening phone call to the town supervisor's office in June.
Just before 7:15 p.m., on Friday a warrant was issued for Gordon’s arrest police said. He is accused of making threats to shoot an SPD officer.
Charged:
- Making terroristic threats (felony).
Gordon was arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court and sent to the Ulster County Jail with no bail.
