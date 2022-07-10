ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugerties, NY

SPD: Man arrested, accused of terrorist threats to shoot police

By Richard Roman
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mQz52_0gaoajeo00

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Saugerties Police Department (SPD) arrested a man for allegedly making terrorist threats to shoot police. Police said that Masani A. Gordon, 26, of Saugerties was arrested following an investigation into a threatening phone call to the town supervisor’s office in June.

Get the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

Just before 7:15 p.m., on Friday a warrant was issued for Gordon’s arrest police said. He is accused of making threats to shoot an SPD officer.

Charged:

  • Making terroristic threats (felony).

Gordon was arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court and sent to the Ulster County Jail with no bail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

‘Men Outta Business’: Gang Investigation In Hudson Nets 12th Suspect

A 12th suspect has been nabbed as part of a year-long investigation into gang activity and violent crime in the region. In Columbia County, New York State Police said they’ve been working with the Hudson Police Department since the summer of 2021 to probe organized crime involving several members of the self-proclaimed “Men of Business” gang.
HUDSON, NY
Daily Voice

17-Year-Old Nabbed For Shooting Of Another Teen In Beacon

A Hudson Valley 17-year-old has been arrested for allegedly shooting another teen, seriously wounding them. The shooting took place in June in Dutchess County in the city of Beacon at Davies South Terrace apartments. When police arrived on the scene to investigate a complaint of shots fired, they were informed...
BEACON, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Police: 3-year-old brutally assaulted in Ellenville

ELLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Ellenville Police Department has arrested a 23-year-old man from Middletown, who they say brutally assaulted a three-year-old child. At 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 3, Ellenville Police responded to assist on a medical call at 6 David Street in Ellenville. Upon arrival, officers found a three-year-old boy with numerous abrasions on his face and head and bleeding from the inside of his ear.
ELLENVILLE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ulster, NY
Saugerties, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Saugerties, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Middletown police apprehend one teen while investigating afternoon gunfire

MIDDLETOWN – City police are investigating multiple reports of “shots fired” that occurred Monday afternoon in the area of Genung and Phillips Streets. 911 received multiple calls of gunshots at approximately 1:45 p.m. on July 11. Responding officers located several shell casings in the roadway and they...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
WNYT

Weekend Troy assault under investigation

Troy police are investigating an assault. It happened on 3rd Street Sunday. When police got to the scene, they found a man with a cut on his face. Officers say he wouldn’t cooperate with them or the fire department, but eventually they convinced him to go to Samaritan Hospital for treatment.
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Fort Edward police chief takes guilty plea

On Tuesday, Albany City Court confirmed that retiring Fort Edward Police Chief Justin Derway had been sentenced to conditional discharge after taking a guilty plea in the case against himself and village Police Sergeant Dean Watkins earlier this year. Derway took a plea deal to one misdemeanor count of 2nd degree offering a false instrument, for allegedly reporting several hundred hours of overtime police training hours they did not work.
FORT EDWARD, NY
Troy Record

Parolee charged with possession of an illegal weapon in Watervliet

WATERVLIET, N.Y. — On June 21, at approximately 6:50 p.m., Watervliet police officers responded to the 1500 block of Sixth Avenue with members of the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision to conduct an inquiry about a juvenile parolee who was alleged to be in possession of a firearm.
WATERVLIET, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Spd#Terrorist Threats#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
NEWS10 ABC

Troy Police: Man cut in the face after disturbance

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officers with the Troy Police Department responded to the area of 44 Third Street around 10:20 p.m. Sunday after receiving a 911 call reporting a disturbance. Upon arrival, police say, they found an adult man with a cut to his face. The subject was verbally...
TROY, NY
WRGB

Shots fired call leads to the arrest of two on weapons charges

WATERVLIET, NY (WRGB) — Police in Watervliet have arrested two people on weapons charges, following a report of shots fired at a home back on Saturday. Police say at around 12:30 PM on July 9th, officers responded to a home on the 1900 block of Sixth Avenue for a complaint of shots fired.
WATERVLIET, NY
WRGB

Albany man arrested in Robin Street shooting

Albany, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man has been charged in connection with a shooting incident that occurred early Tuesday morning on Robin Street. On Tuesday, July 12, 2022 around 3:00 a.m., officers responded to the area of Robin and Orange Streets for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival,...
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRGB

Man hospitalized after shot in the stomach in Troy, suspect at large

Troy, NY (WRGB) — Troy police say an 18-year-old who was shot in the stomach on Monday night is expected to recover from his injuries. Police say officers responded to the area of 5th Avenue and 102nd Street at around 11:30 PM. It was there the victim was located...
101.5 WPDH

Whack! New York State Man Punched Out While in Court

The prosecutions rests. You may see surveillance footage on the news sometimes of brazen attacks in a courtroom. Things can get very emotional and heated in a court setting when you're dealing with cases such as child custody, or even first degree murder. You've probably even seen a family member of a victim of a heinous crime take justice into their own hands and go after the suspect on trial. Even a judge's stern warnings and the threat of jail time aren't going to stop them.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Colonie police searching for missing woman

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Colonie Police Department is searching for a missing woman. Brittany Harrison, 25, was last seen on July 11 around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Swatling Road in Latham. Harrison is 5’11”, 160 pounds, has brown hair, and was last seen wearing navy blue...
COLONIE, NY
WRGB

Man found with gunshot wounds to feet after Schenectady shots-fired call

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — A man is being treated for gunshot wounds to both feet, after a shots fired incident in Schenectady Monday evening. Police said officers responded at about 7:48 p.m. to a report of shots fired, and possibly someone shot. They located the 22-year-old male victim on Crane Street. Shell casings were located in the area of 4th Avenue and Pleasant Street, which is where police believe the incident occurred.
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

2 teens, 3 minors accused of stealing car in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two Albany teens are behind bars after police say they stole a car with their three underage friends on Monday. When Albany County Sheriff’s Deputies first tried to pull them over, the crew of five allegedly took off, sparking a search that pulled in officers from the Troy Police Department, the Green Island Police Department, and the Albany Police Department.
ALBANY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Major heroin trafficker enters guilty plea in Orange County

GOSHEN – A 31-year-old man entered a guilty plea on Monday in Orange County Court to being a major drug trafficker. The trafficker’s father also pled guilty to evidence tampering charges according to Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler. Port Jervis resident Richard McInturff pled guilty to felony...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

30K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy