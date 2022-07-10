SPD: Man arrested, accused of terrorist threats to shoot police

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Saugerties Police Department (SPD) arrested a man for allegedly making terrorist threats to shoot police. Police said that Masani A. Gordon, 26, of Saugerties was arrested following an investigation into a threatening phone call to the town supervisor’s office in June.

Just before 7:15 p.m., on Friday a warrant was issued for Gordon’s arrest police said. He is accused of making threats to shoot an SPD officer.

Charged:

Making terroristic threats (felony).

Gordon was arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court and sent to the Ulster County Jail with no bail.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.