INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gov. Eric Holcomb on Tuesday said he’s keeping an open mind on new abortion laws but doesn’t consider the process a free-for-all. Holcomb told reporters lawmakers are still reviewing their options for abortion legislation, especially following actions by President Joe Biden on access to abortion medications and on doctors who perform abortions to save a mother’s life. He would not offer any details about potential legislation but said his office is working with lawmakers, though he’s letting the legislative branch take the lead.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 13 HOURS AGO