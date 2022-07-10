SLCPD: Arson suspect points gun at police officers

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) started an investigation Saturday night after an arson suspect allegedly threatened to shoot firefighters and police officers.

The investigation started at 8:07 p.m. when SLCPD received information about a man who lit his yard on fire near 1400 S Utahna Dr.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department responded to the fire but requested the assistance of the police department after the man “started threatening to shoot firefighters.”

Responding officers reportedly located the man at his residence, and officers “could see smoke billowing from the yard.” The officers kept a safe distance and began multiple attempts to communicate with the man, however, the suspect went inside his house and came out with a firearm and pointed it at officers, police say.

Shots were fired by officers, and the man reportedly retreated into his house. After negotiations, the man surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident, according to SLCPD.

Paramedics transported the man to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

“Tonight, while responding to protect our brothers and sisters with the Salt Lake City Fire Department and neighbors, two of our officers found themselves in a situation that required them to use deadly force,” said SLCPD Chief Mike Brown. “I’m proud of our officers’ courage. This was a dynamic situation that put them, and potentially others, in imminent danger. I would also like to acknowledge the bravery of SLCFD who stayed on scene ready to protect neighborhood homes from catching fire and then immediately provided medical care to the suspect.”

As a result of the shots fired, SLCPD invoked the “Officer-Involved-Critical-Incident Protocol (OICI).”

The two officers involved in the shooting are now on paid administrative leave, which is standard department procedure, police say.

Anyone who has photos, videos, or may have witnessed this incident should call SLC911 at 801-799-3000 and reference case 22-129713.