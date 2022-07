With a soft opening held on Sunday, July 10, it’s safe to say Wild Rivers was a splash with the Irvine community. “After more than a decade, it was amazing to welcome back guests to Wild Rivers in Irvine. Wild Rivers means so much to so many people and to see all those smiling faces on opening day was a dream come true. We’ve heard from many of our guests that the opening day experience exceeded their expectations. We can’t wait to welcome back everyone to the new Wild Rivers with 20 acres of WILD wave pools, water slides, lazy river rides, and more at Irvine’s Great Park.” – Mike Riedel.

IRVINE, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO