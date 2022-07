TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - What would you do with millions of dollars? The Florida MEGA MILLIONS jackpot climbs to $440 million for the July 12th drawing held at 11 p.m. The MEGA MILLIONS jackpot has rolled around over 24 times since the last drawing on April 19, 2022. If you are one of the lucky jackpot prize winners, you have the option to receive your winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $247.8 million or in 30 annual installments, according to the Florida Lottery.

