ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Hundreds of Virginia state employees resign amid new policy to bring them back to the office

By Nicole Dantzler, Nexstar Media Wire, Dean Mirshahi
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=414YzA_0gaoZ13k00

RICHMOND, Va. ( WRIC ) — Hundreds of state employees in Virginia have resigned from their jobs amid the start of a new telework policy.

On May 5 , Gov. Glenn Youngkin updated the telework policy for all state employees to begin working in-person full-time by July 5, a change the governor’s office stressed would provide “options for and supports the use of telework where appropriate.” Youngkin said it would help “balance the demands of government services with the needs of our public servants.”

Retired general suspended after tweet critical of Jill Biden

Nexstar’s WRIC learned more than 300 state employees resigned since this new telework policy was announced in early May. Employees were given two weeks to submit their telework applications .

WRIC discovered that 28 out of 183 Virginia Department of Transportation workers who left their positions have cited telework options as their reason for leaving. Two VDOT workers who listed telework as the reason did move to another state agency, records obtained by WRIC after filing a Freedom of Information Act request show.

Since May, the Virginia Department of Health had 78 resignations and the Virginia Employment Commission had 37 resignations from May 5 to June 27. Virginia’s Department of Housing and Community Development had seven resignations from May 5 to July 6 and Virginia’s Department of Emergency Management had six resignations from May 4 to July 7.

Most of the departments did not provide reasons for the resignations, but the Department of Housing shared that 29 former workers cited “Better Job,” three said “Dissatisfied,” six cited “Home Responsibilities,” two listed “Illness,” seven said they were leaving the area, three cited “School” and 27 listed “Other” as the reason.

Crypto plunge is cautionary tale for public pension funds

Some employees said they are concerned with losing the flexibility that comes with telework. Others also raised concerns about the increasing cost of travel and trouble arranging childcare.

VGEA, a volunteer, nonpartisan organization that advocates for Virginia state employees, surveyed its members and the results showed that some felt the policy was rushed, confusing and inefficient.

State employees were given two weeks to submit telework applications and the administration set a June 3 deadline to review all of the requests, but Youngkin missed that goal . The governor’s office told WRIC that some agencies received an overwhelming amount of requests and some workers submitted applications late. Still, the July 5 back-to-work deadline remained in place.

There are more than 21,000 state employees eligible for telework and 46% of those workers chose a telework option. Youngkin’s office told WRIC in a FOIA response that as of July 7, there were at least 1,500 final applications.

It’s unclear how many state workers returned to the office when the deadline hit Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Pensacola mom files lawsuit against baby formula company

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola mother has filed a lawsuit against a baby formula company. The Florida mom said her newborn daughter caught salmonella from contaminated formula and was hospitalized, according to the mother’s attorney. Kelli Green, the mother, claimed that Abbott Laboratories, Inc. made her daughter...
PENSACOLA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
State
Virginia State
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
WKRG News 5

Alabama Board of Education votes to change teacher certification requirements due to staff shortages

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama’s State Board of Education Tuesday lowered the Praxis test score requirements potential teachers need, as long as they have a 2.75 GPA in their teaching field or complete 100 hours of professional learning. Livingston Long finished his college coursework in December but hasn’t passed the Praxis to become a math […]
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

New Covid-19 surge sends positivity rates skyrocketing across Alabama

In Alabama, Covid-19 positivity rates are once again on the rise, though total hospitalizations and deaths remain well below past surges seen during the last two and half years. In rural DeKalb County, the positivity rate hovered around 32% after hitting more than 40% over the weekend. This doesn't include...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vdot
AL.com

Three Alabama cities ranked among America’s sweatiest, study finds

Residents and visitors of three Alabama cities might find themselves wiping their brows a bit more after learning the results of a recent study about America’s sweatiest cities. Cities in south, central, and north Alabama made the list by My Dating Adviser’s, which was compiled by comparing dimensions like...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Casey White charged with murder in death of Vicky White

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — A grand jury has indicted Casey White on a murder charge in the death of Alabama corrections officer Vicky White during his escape from Lauderdale County Jail earlier this year, authorities said Tuesday. The indictment charges Casey White with felony murder for allegedly causing Vicky...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Jobs
bobgermanylaw.com

Ocean Springs, MS – Mary and Elizabeth Kelley Killed in Vehicle Crash, Fire on Hwy 90

The Jackson County coroner identified the victims as 54-year-old Elizabeth Kelley, and 52-year-old Mary Kelley, both residents of New Orleans, LA. According to bystanders, four vehicles were involved in the incident, two of which, a car and a pick-up truck, appeared to be totaled near the entrance to Walgreens. At...
WAAY-TV

Survey says this is Alabama’s favorite milkshake

A nice cold milkshake is one of the most delicious ways to beat the summer heat. But which flavor is the favorite in Alabama and the rest of the country?. RTA Outdoor Living says it investigated trends in all 50 states and found that strawberry milkshakes are the most popular in America.
ALABAMA STATE
roi-nj.com

N.J.-based investment firm acquires market-dominant retail center in Alabama

First National Realty Partners on Thursday said it added the addition of Brook Highland Plaza in Birmingham to its rapidly expanding portfolio. The 549,500-square-foot asset marks the Red Bank-based firm’s second grocery-anchored shopping center acquisition in Alabama. FNRP established a foothold in the state with the purchase of Tannehill...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Teen missing for eight hours in Alabama forest found after massive search

A missing teenager who became lost Tuesday in a north Alabama forest was found after a massive eight-hour search, authorities said. Authorities received a call around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday of an 18-year-old male that may have wondered off into the woods near the Black Warrior check-in station on Lawrence County Road 9 in Bankhead National Forest, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday night.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

42K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy