Man shot in Hartford, then involved in crash in West Hartford

By Taylor Hartz, Hartford Courant
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y4wAt_0gaoYW7z00
File - Hartford police car Hartford Courant/TNS

A man was shot in Hartford and then involved in a motor vehicle crash in West Hartford early Sunday, police said.

Hartford police were notified of a motor vehicle crash in West Hartford about 3:45 a.m. and learned that one of the men in the vehicle had been shot in Hartford, according to the Hartford Police Department.

The man, in his 30s, was inside the vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound that wasn’t believed to be life threatening, police said. Investigators learned that he’d been shot in the 900 block of New Britain Avenue in the city.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

Less than an hour earlier, another man in his 30s was found suffering from a gunshot wound on Baldwin Street about 3 a.m., according to police.

The Hartford police Major Crimes and Crime Scene divisions were investigating both shootings. Anyone with information was asked to contact police tip line at 860-722-8477.

