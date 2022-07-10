Police identify boy killed in shooting at teen’s birthday party at a Fairfield banquet hall

A boy was killed and a woman was wounded when a fight broke out at a 13-year-old’s birthday party at a banquet hall in Fairfield and someone fired a single shot, police said.

The boy was identified as Zion Burton, 15, of Bridgeport, according to the Fairfield police on Sunday evening.

About 10:30 p.m., Fairfield police received several 911 calls from people reporting gunshots at the banquet hall at Calvin United Church on Kings Highway East near Hibiscus Street, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found Burton, who was unresponsive lying in a hallway and immediately started trying to revive him. He was rushed by ambulance to St. Vincent’s Medical Center, where he died, police said.

Shortly after, a woman showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound to her jaw, police said.

According to police, Burton’s 16th birthday would have been on July 15.

“On behalf of Chief Robert Kalamaras and the entire Fairfield Police Department, we offer our most sincere condolences to Zion’s family. Our investigators are working diligently, pursuing several leads to apprehend the person(s) responsible,” police said in a release on Sunday.

Investigators learned that a person who wasn’t a member of the church and wasn’t a resident of Fairfield had rented out the banquet hall for a birthday party for a 13-year-old, according to police. During the party, a fight broke out and one person who knew Burton fired one bullet that struck both people who were shot, police said.

The shooter then fled from the party and — having heard the gunshot — many of the party-goers rushed out of the banquet hall. At least three of them were injured while fleeing the shooting scene, police said.

The Connecticut State Police, Westport, Stratford , and Easton police were all called to the scene to help with crowd control as officers from Fairfield secured the crime scene.

The woman’s condition was stabilized, and she was later released from the hospital, police said.

The Fairfield Police Detective Bureau and the Connecticut State Police Western District Major Crimes Squad were investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fairfield Police Detective Bureau at 203-254-4840 or submit an anonymous tip through the Fairfield police mobile app or by texting FPDCT and their tip to 847411.