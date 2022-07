CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A Clearcreek Township police officer was shot in the head after being called to a domestic situation Tuesday night. The chief of police said two officers were called to the situation on N. SR-48 in the township around 9 p.m. A man had reportedly been ramming his wife's car with an ATV. According to the chief, it's not the first time police have been called to that residence.

WARREN COUNTY, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO