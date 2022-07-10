ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkesville gearing up for Red, White & Tunes

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Clarkesville will host its annual “Red, White & Tunes” on Friday, July 15, in Sam Pitts Park....

accesswdun.com

Work continues on the National development in Gainesville

Construction is well underway on the National development in Gainesville, which will soon feature a Courtyard by Marriott hotel and an apartment tower just off the Gainesville square. The hotel will feature 130 rooms and will share the site with 157 apartment units. The site will also feature an underground...
GAINESVILLE, GA
WYFF4.com

No time capsule found at site of Georgia Guidestones

ELBERTON, Ga. — After years of rumors about a time capsule on the site of the Georgia Guidestones and a plaque at the site claiming there was one — no time capsule has been found. Elberton Granite Association Executive Vice President Chris Kubas said a granite marker at...
ELBERTON, GA
Monroe Local News

City of Winder, Ga. is hiring

The City of Winder has current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note. These job postings were found on the City of Winder career website. Please note a posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled. Building...
GOLF
AL.com

New Athens Publix to open Wednesday

The newest location of Publix in Athens is set to open tomorrow. According to the grocery chain, the store, located at the new Midtown Centre, 165 U.S. 31 N., will open at 7 a.m. It’s the second Publix location for Athens, joining the store on U.S. 72 East. The...
ATHENS, AL
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Incredible Natural Wonder in Georgia: Tallulah Gorge State Park

Tallulah Gorge State Park is a natural wonder in Georgie that families will really enjoy. With gorgeous hiking, waterfalls, swimming holes, and more, the park is full of the stuff that amazing and memorable day trips are made of, so get packing. Kristina tells us all about how to enjoy this beautiful Georgia State Park, what to expect, and even where to grab something to eat.
GREENVILLE, SC
WGAU

Stay in fully restored 1929 caboose in north Georgia mountains

CLAYTON, Ga. — Georgia is full of unique accommodations. From tiny houses to private islands to Harry Potter Airbnb listings, there’s no shortage of interesting places to stay. Now you can add Jim Reaves’ listing to the mix. He rents out a fully restored 1929 C&O Caboose in...
CLAYTON, GA
accesswdun.com

Gwendolyn "Elaine" Howington

Gwendolyn “Elaine” Howington, age 74 of Athens, GA passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022. Born on Feb. 14, 1948 in Commerce, GA, Mrs. Howington was the daughter of the late Wilbert and Myrtie Lee Barns Pace. She was a self-employed seamstress and was preceded in death by a sister, Deborah Ruth Pace Brooks.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Jeane Argo dies at 92

Jeane Argo has died: the widow of the late Athens state Rep Bob Argo was the mother of Marty Kemp and the mother-in-law of Governor Brian Kemp. Jeane Argo was 92 years old. The family confirmed her death with a statement on Twitter. “Today, we lost a cherished member of...
ATHENS, GA
nowhabersham.com

Boats burn at marina on Lake Lanier

Hall County Fire Rescuers were called to a marina on Lake Lanier Monday evening to extinguish a fire that engulfed three boats. The blaze broke out around 6:10 p.m. at Sunrise Cove Marina in south Hall County. Firefighters made an offensive attack to extinguish the flames before the fire spread...
HALL COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

ICYMI: Weekend stories you may have missed

Hall Co: Three boats involved in ongoing commercial fire at Sunrise Cove Marina. Here are some of the top stories you may have missed this weekend. On Friday, the Hall County Board of Education said it will be raising school taxes by about 11 percent over the rollback rate in 2022.
HALL COUNTY, GA
bookriot.com

The Correlation Between Sundown Towns and Book Bans: Forsyth County, GA

Disclaimer: due to the topic of this article, there will be some mentions of racial violence and a brief mention of sexual assault. There has been a massive uptick in book banning in this last year, starting in July 2021. Now, this trend has been going on for a while, in clear view if you’ve been paying attention. But recently? It’s gone from a few instances here and there, queer books being quietly removed from school shelves, to city governments firing librarians for not pulling queer books from their shelves, parents demanding schools not use books with the barest hint of anything resembling CRT in teaching, even private companies like Barnes & Noble getting pressured to not sell certain books. All in the name of “protecting children.” But there’s another trend, one that is clear if you’re paying attention and far too obvious once you realize it: a lot of these towns pushing book bans are historically linked to being sundown towns. Especially in Forsyth County, Georgia.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
point2homes.com

2750 Pierce Brennen Court, Lawrenceville, Gwinnett County, GA, 30043

Listed by Jeremiah Peters with Virtual Properties Realty. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Adorable townhome for sale in Lawreceville! Stainless steel appliances, and eat in kitchen! Perfect back patio for entertaining or just spending time with family on these Summer nights. Two spacious bedrooms! Both full bathrooms have garden tubs and showers! This home is located on the end so it comes with more yard than other homes in the neighborhood! Laundry room is conveniently located on the second story. Come and show today, do not miss out on this home!
accesswdun.com

Hall GOP responds after reporter 'asked to leave' during event

On Saturday, the Hall County Republican Party hosted an event that invitations said was "open to everyone," but for one longtime Georgia radio reporter––this was not the case. "I love talking to voters; I love going to campaign events," 90.1 WABE Politics Reporter Rahul Bali told WDUN's Martha...
HALL COUNTY, GA
point2homes.com

670 Lakeshore Drive, Berkeley Lake, Gwinnett County, GA, 30096

Don't miss this opportunity on beautiful Berkeley Lake!! Not currently zoned for building, this over an acre lot located in the highly demanded Berkeley Lake community where you can enjoy an optional membership to gain access to boat launch, beach, picnic areas, pavilions, fire pits and year round activities! Tie up your boat and set up chairs and table to enjoy picnics, camping, fishing off shore or on this beautifully stocked lake.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
suwaneemagazine.com

A Honey of a Cake Maker

Honey Chappell of Simply Sweet Cakes bakes delicious works of art out of her home kitchen in Suwanee. As I sit in what I call my “comfy corner” and flip through the TV to find background noise to write to, I realize that I almost always choose Netflix’s “Nailed It!” If you haven’t watched this show, it’s a baking competition for home bakers who are… not very good. In each episode, the bakers are challenged to recreate edible masterpieces. Most of them end up looking and tasting poorly, but it makes for fantastic entertainment. Simply Sweet Cakes’ Honey Chappell, however, is the opposite of these forlorn bakers. In her home kitchen in Suwanee, Honey whips up cakes that look like actual works of art — and taste even better. If Honey were to star in a baking show, it would look more like “Cake Masters” than “Nailed It!”
SUWANEE, GA
Monroe Local News

Walton County BOC meeting Tuesday to consider 3-cabin Agritourism farm; 37-home subdivision and a rabbit rescue facility

The Walton County Board of Commissions regularly July meeting is at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at the Historic County Courthouse, 111 South Broad Street in Monroe. Items of interest on the agenda include consideration of a Agritourism vacation farm on a 16.58-acre H.D. Atha Road property in the Covington area. The plan is to build three silo cabins for vacationers to spend overnight stays learning about life on a small farm in Walton County. Commissioners will also consider a 37-home subdivision on 54 acres on P.J. East Road, also in the Covington area of Walton County. Also on the agenda to consider is approval for a rabbit rescue by members of the Gauntt family at a location on Gauntt Road in the Oxford area of Walton County.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Could Georgia's iconic Guidestones make a comeback?

ELBERT COUNTY, Ga. — Now that the Georgia landmark is gone, there is some talk about rebuilding. Days after someone destroyed the Georgia Guidestones in Elbert County, people are wondering if the monument will stand tall again. 11Alive reached out to the Elberton Granite Association, which supplies granite to...
ELBERT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woodstock man wanted for exposing himself in public

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A Woodstock man previously arrested this year is now wanted for exposing himself in public. Mark Stubblefield, 52, is wanted for public indecency. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said Stubblefield was on Nalley Drive in the Victoria Cottage Community near Lake Allatoona earlier this month. Deputies said he exposed himself in public, but it’s not clear who witnessed the incident.
WOODSTOCK, GA

