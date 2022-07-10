ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man wounded in early morning shooting in Hartford

By Taylor Hartz, Hartford Courant
A man in his 30s was wounded in a shooting in Hartford early Sunday, police said.

Hartford patrol officers responded to an address on Baldwin Street around 3:04 a.m. on a report of a gunshot victim seeking treatment. The man was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to the Hartford Police Department. He was taken to a nearby hospital, police said.

Investigators learned that the man had been shot in the area around 649 Wethersfield Avenue, police said.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene divisions were investigating the shooting. Anyone with information was asked to contact the Hartford police tip line at 860-722-8477.

