ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

The Value of Voting: Kansans to decide future of abortion rights

By Cody Holyoke
KMBC.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNOTE: You do NOT have to be a member...

www.kmbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

What too many of the states banning abortions have in common

Ordinarily, the most notable quotes from the Sunday shows come from the policymakers who appear as guests. But yesterday, it was a host, ABC News’ Martha Raddatz, who made an important point while asking South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem about her state’s abortion ban. From the transcript:. “The...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Elections
Fortune

Justice Brett Kavanaugh hints he will support constitutional right to travel across state lines for abortions

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, upending a 50-year precedent. The controversial decision was widely expected after Politico published a leaked draft in May, but the legal risks for employers in a post-Roe world still await definition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Beast

GOP Senators Make Sneaky Midnight Move to Restrict Abortion in Pennsylvania

Just before midnight on Friday, Republicans in Pennsylvania’s Senate quietly advanced a proposed amendment to the state’s constitution that would remove any right to abortion. The Senate Rules Committee Meeting went past curfew Thursday as lawmakers hammered out budget matters and a House-approved package of constitutional amendments. Republican Sen. Judy Ward’s proposed abortion amendment was added to the package in an 11-6 vote on party lines. If the amendment passes both GOP-controlled houses in two legislative sessions, it will go to the public for a vote. The governor wouldn’t be able to veto it. Ward claimed it wouldn’t outlaw abortion as the procedure is protected by the state’s Abortion Control Act but critics pointed out that a governor could easily overturn the Act in light of the Supreme Court’s recent Roe v. Wade ruling. “They wanted it tonight, run in the dark of night,” Democratic Sen. Vincent Hughes fumed. “This is not a bridge-naming bill that you can decide at the last minute that you forgot to add... They knew throughout the course of the day that this was what they were going to do.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Abortion Rights#Election State
hotnewhiphop.com

Texas Enforces Ancient Abortion Law After Roe V. Wade Decision

On June 24, the Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v. Wade in a landmark decision, revoking women of the nearly 50-year-old right to choose. The decision has garnered emotional reactions on both sides of the debate, and now many states are left in turmoil, scrambling to either cement abortions as state law or to outlaw the practice altogether.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Judge strikes down most of Minnesota's abortion restrictions

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A judge declared most of Minnesota’s restrictions on abortion unconstitutional on Monday, including the state’s mandatory 24-hour waiting period and a requirement that both parents be notified before a minor can get an abortion. Ramsey County District Judge Thomas Gilligan also struck down Minnesota’s requirements that only physicians can perform abortions and that abortions after the first trimester must be performed in hospitals. His order took effect immediately, meaning the limits can’t be enforced. The abortion rights groups behind the lawsuit said the ruling came at a crucial time, just over two weeks after the...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Reason.com

Harvard / Harris Poll on Abortion

From a survey taken June 28-29 by the Center for American Political Studies at Harvard University and The Harris Poll:. [1.] Abortion rights are listed as the greatest concern by 14% of the respondents and as the second greatest by 11%, far behind inflation (total 62%) but at roughly the same level as energy prices, as crime, and as immigration.
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy