Washington, DC

Nationals' Cesar Hernandez: Sits amid slump

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Hernandez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta. After a recent...

www.cbssports.com

ClutchPoints

Kyle Schwarber’s strong take on unvaccinated Phillies teammates ahead of Blue Jays series

The Philadelphia Phillies were handed a series of unfortunate updates ahead of their series against the Toronto Blue Jays. Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski told the media that four players, Aaron Nola, JT Realmuto, Alec Bohm and Kyle Gibson, were placed on the restricted list because of their status as unvaccinated players. Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber was asked about his teammates who will be missing the upcoming two-game set against the Blue Jays because of their vaccination status. Here is his strong take per Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

MLB All-Star snub list highlighted by Mariners' Ty France and Dodgers' Freddie Freeman

One of the annual byproducts of the release of Major League Baseball's All-Star Game rosters is the list of lists of All-Star snubs. And let 2022 not disappoint, so let's look at those players, who despite making a compelling case to get to Dodger Stadium, find themselves -- at least at this point -- on the outside looking in.
MLB
The Associated Press

Phillies' Alec Bohm dislocates ring finger, may avoid IL

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Philadelphia third baseman Alec Bohm exited the Phillies’ game with a dislocated left ring finger after sliding headfirst into second base Monday night. Bohm singled to left-center against St. Louis in the second inning with two outs and tried to stretch his hit into a double. He dived into second, immediately began to favor his left hand and appeared to say “it’s broken” to someone on the field. “X-rays were negative,” interim manager Rob Thomson said after the game. “They popped it back out and he’ll play to tolerance, but we don’t know what the move is yet.” Bohm will sit out Tuesday and Wednesday at Toronto because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19. J.T. Realmuto, Aaron Nola and Kyle Gibson will also miss the series due to Canadian restrictions on unvaccinated travelers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

2022 NBA Free Agency Tracker: James Harden agrees to two-year deal with 76ers; Deandre Ayton still unsigned

NBA free agency has slowed down considerably after a rapid start. Teams and players officially begin negotiating new deals on June 30, but as of July 6 they are now free to sign those contracts. NBA fans didn't even have to wait that long for some major news. Just hours before free agency opened, Kevin Durant requested a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets. The K.D. request is sending shockwaves around the league, and having one of the best players in basketball on the trading block will dictate how many teams operate this offseason.
NBA
NBC Sports

Alec Bohm escapes serious injury, will be evaluated for possible IL stint

ST. LOUIS -- Alec Bohm escaped a serious hand injury Monday night, but will continue to be evaluated for a possible trip to the injured list. Bohm dislocated the ring finger on his left hand while diving into second base trying to stretch a single into a double in the second inning of the Phillies' 6-1 loss to the Cardinals.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Inside The Phillies

Alec Bohm Exits Monday's Game Early

Alec Bohm exited Monday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals after taking a dive into second base, hurting his hand. He came up in significant pain. To replace Bohm in the game, the Phillies placed Yairo Muñoz at third. If injured, Bohm would be the third position player to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Mikolas, Pujols lead Cardinals over Phillies 6-1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Miles Mikolas pitched effectively into the eighth inning, Albert Pujols passed Stan Musial on the career extra-base hits list, and Corey Dickerson and Lars Nootbar homered as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-1 Monday night. The teams split the four-game series and are tied for the final wild-card spot in the National League. The Cardinals have won two straight but are just 3-6 in their last nine games. Philadelphia lost consecutive games for the third time since the start of June. Mikolas (6-7) gave up six hits, including a first-inning home run to Rhys Hoskins, struck out five and walked none in 7 1/3 innings.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Pirates' Daniel Vogelbach: Goes to bench Tuesday

Vogelbach is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins. Since lefty Daniel Castano is on the hill and the lefty-hitting Vogelbach started in each of the previous three games, manager Derek Shelton likely viewed Tuesday as a good opportunity to give Vogelbach a breather. Yoshi Tsutsugo will serve as the Pirates' designated hitter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Gurriel leads Blue Jays against the Phillies after 4-hit outing

Philadelphia Phillies (46-42, third in the NL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (46-42, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (8-4, 2.46 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (4-3, 3.34 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -115, Blue Jays -105; over/under...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Officially moves to injured list

Franco (wrist) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. The 21-year-old is dealing with a hamate injury in his right wrist that could require surgery, with the resulting procedure expected to sideline him for 6-to-8 weeks. Franco will be further evaluated Monday when the Rays return from their current road trip, which could bring more clarity regarding whether or not he'll need surgery. Taylor Walls is expected to take over as Tampa Bay's primary shortstop, while Yu Chang and Jonathan Aranda could also see increased playing time in Franco's absence.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Royals' Whit Merrifield: Not available Monday

Merrifield (toe) won't play in either end of Monday's doubleheader with the Tigers, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. For the first time in 553 games, Merrifield will not be in the starting lineup for the Royals as he nurses a ligament injury to his right big toe. Merrifield owns a .240 average with five homers, 36 RBI, 45 runs and 14 stolen bases over 338 at-bats in 84 games this season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Rays' Rene Pinto: Dropped from active roster

The Rays optioned Pinto to Triple-A Durham on Monday. Pinto was sent to the minors after Tampa Bay added another catcher to their ranks in Christian Bethancourt, whom the team acquired from the Athletics over the weekend. Though he had seemed to work his way into a timeshare behind the plate with Francisco Mejia while Mike Zunino (shoulder) has been on the shelf, Pinto didn't perform well enough to stick around as a third backstop. Over his month-long stay with the big club, Pinto slashed .205/.225/.282 across 12 games.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Reds' Donovan Solano: Moves into bench role

Solano is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees. For one of the few times all season, the Reds have all their key regulars available with Joey Votto (back) checking back in at first base Tuesday following a week-long absence. As a result, Solano will end up losing out on a spot in the lineup after he went 9-for-25 with a home run and two walks while starting each of the past seven contests. The righty-hitting Solano should still have a regular spot in the starting nine versus left-handed pitching.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Reds' Stuart Fairchild: Receives call-up

Cincinnati recalled Fairchild from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. Fairchild will be joining the Reds' active roster for the first time as a replacement in the outfield for Albert Almora, who was placed on the COVID-19-related injured list. While Almora is on the shelf, the righty-hitting Fairchild could serve as a short-side platoon mate in the outfield for the lefty-hitting Tyler Naquin.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Mets' Jeff McNeil: Placed on paternity list

McNeil was placed on the paternity list Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. As expected, McNeil will be away from the team for up to a few days while spending time with his family. Travis Jankowski (hand) was activated from the 10-day injured list Monday and will replace McNeil on the active roster.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: May get innings at 2B

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Marte may begin playing second base in a game prior to the All-Star break, Jose M. Romero of the Arizona Republic reports. Marte has served as the designated hitter the last three weeks since a hamstring injury cropped up in mid-June. Lovullo said he'll try to get Marte an inning or two late in a game before the break but added there's a schedule mapped out to get him back on the field after the All-Star game. The discomfort Marte is feeling is much less than before, but the Diamondbacks remain cautious.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Surgery completed

Franco announced Tuesday via his personal Instagram account that he had successful surgery on his right wrist, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Franco is expected to require 5-to-8 weeks of recovery time after getting the procedure to repair a fractured hamate bone. Taylor Walls is expected to serve as the Rays' everyday shortstop while Franco is on the 10-day injured list.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Braves' Robinson Cano: Dealt to Atlanta

Cano was traded from San Diego to Atlanta on Sunday in exchange for cash considerations, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. Cano will join his third team of the season, as he was let go by the Mets in May before spending just under two months with the Padres. The 39-year-old appeared in 21 games at Triple-A El Paso over the last month and slashed .333/.375/.479 with three homers, 20 runs and 20 RBI. He should report to Triple-A Gwinnett to begin his time with his new organization.
ATLANTA, GA

