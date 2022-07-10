ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nationals' Lane Thomas: Checks out of starting nine

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Thomas is out of the lineup for Sunday's game in Atlanta. Victor Robles will pick up the start...

CBS Sports

MLB All-Star snub list highlighted by Mariners' Ty France and Dodgers' Freddie Freeman

One of the annual byproducts of the release of Major League Baseball's All-Star Game rosters is the list of lists of All-Star snubs. And let 2022 not disappoint, so let's look at those players, who despite making a compelling case to get to Dodger Stadium, find themselves -- at least at this point -- on the outside looking in.
MLB
The Spun

23XI Racing Announces A Decision On Bubba Wallace

Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing team announced a major addition Tuesday, but it won't come at the expense of its current drivers. According to Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports, President Steve Lauletta said Bubba Wallace and Kurt Busch will return to 23XI Racing in 2023. However, he didn't clarify if their deals run beyond next year.
MOTORSPORTS
numberfire.com

Lars Nootbaar left off Cardinals' order Monday

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series finale against right-hander Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies. Nootbaar started the last two games and three of the past four. Dylan Carlson, who sat out Sunday with a knee injury, is replacing Nootbaar in center field and hitting fifth.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Cardinals: Top Prospect Jordan Walker Compares to Game’s Top Stars

St. Louis Cardinals top prospect Jordan Walker has gained national notoriety this season, rising up to as high as the No. 7 prospect in all of baseball according to MLB.com, and will surely be a top 5 prospect by season’s end. The 20-year old third baseman was recently selected to participate in the MLB’s Future Game over the All-Star Weekend, and all of this due to his mix of elite tools and production so early in his career.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Lane Thomas
ESPN

Albert Pujols high-fived Nelly after mashing a home run

Albert Pujols is one of the greatest baseball players of all time, a fearsome hitter who terrified the National League for over a decade, won three Most Valuable Player awards and two World Series. After returning to the St. Louis Cardinals, he announced that 2022 will be his farewell season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

WATCH: Four-star OT Lucas Simmons to make college commitment live Monday on CBS Sports HQ

A program will be receiving a boost Monday with four-star offensive tackle Lucas Simmons set to announce his college decision live at 1 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ. Simmons is rated as the No. 16 offensive tackle in the 2023 class and No. 143 player overall, according to the 247Sports rankings. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page (or at this link), on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
CLEARWATER, FL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Daniel Vogelbach: Goes to bench Tuesday

Vogelbach is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins. Since lefty Daniel Castano is on the hill and the lefty-hitting Vogelbach started in each of the previous three games, manager Derek Shelton likely viewed Tuesday as a good opportunity to give Vogelbach a breather. Yoshi Tsutsugo will serve as the Pirates' designated hitter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Reds' Donovan Solano: Moves into bench role

Solano is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees. For one of the few times all season, the Reds have all their key regulars available with Joey Votto (back) checking back in at first base Tuesday following a week-long absence. As a result, Solano will end up losing out on a spot in the lineup after he went 9-for-25 with a home run and two walks while starting each of the past seven contests. The righty-hitting Solano should still have a regular spot in the starting nine versus left-handed pitching.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Royals' Whit Merrifield: Not available Monday

Merrifield (toe) won't play in either end of Monday's doubleheader with the Tigers, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. For the first time in 553 games, Merrifield will not be in the starting lineup for the Royals as he nurses a ligament injury to his right big toe. Merrifield owns a .240 average with five homers, 36 RBI, 45 runs and 14 stolen bases over 338 at-bats in 84 games this season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Braves' Robinson Cano: Dealt to Atlanta

Cano was traded from San Diego to Atlanta on Sunday in exchange for cash considerations, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. Cano will join his third team of the season, as he was let go by the Mets in May before spending just under two months with the Padres. The 39-year-old appeared in 21 games at Triple-A El Paso over the last month and slashed .333/.375/.479 with three homers, 20 runs and 20 RBI. He should report to Triple-A Gwinnett to begin his time with his new organization.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Mets' Jeff McNeil: Placed on paternity list

McNeil was placed on the paternity list Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. As expected, McNeil will be away from the team for up to a few days while spending time with his family. Travis Jankowski (hand) was activated from the 10-day injured list Monday and will replace McNeil on the active roster.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: May get innings at 2B

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Marte may begin playing second base in a game prior to the All-Star break, Jose M. Romero of the Arizona Republic reports. Marte has served as the designated hitter the last three weeks since a hamstring injury cropped up in mid-June. Lovullo said he'll try to get Marte an inning or two late in a game before the break but added there's a schedule mapped out to get him back on the field after the All-Star game. The discomfort Marte is feeling is much less than before, but the Diamondbacks remain cautious.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Tuesday return expected

Devers (back) is expected to return to the Boston lineup for Tuesday's game at Tampa Bay, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. Devers missed a third consecutive game Monday due to back discomfort. Boston manager Alex Cora is not sure if Devers will start back-to-back days during the current series against Tampa Bay due to the turf at Tropicana Field.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Jeter Downs: Plays key role in win

Downs went 1-for-1 with an RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Yankees. Downs scored the game-tying run as a pinch runner for J.D. Martinez in the eighth inning, then plated a run in the 10th inning with his first hit in the majors. He later came around to score the winning run on Alex Verdugo's single. Downs is up with the Red Sox after the team placed Christian Arroyo (groin) on the 10-day injured list Saturday. The rookie could get a start or two at third base pending the status of Rafael Devers (back), who didn't play Saturday and is expected to sit out Sunday.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Nationals' Victor Robles: Back in part-time role

Robles will start in center field and bat ninth in Sunday's game in Atlanta. Before moving back to the bench for the first two games of the series in Atlanta, Robles had made nine consecutive starts in the outfield while going 5-for-23 with a pair of stolen bases and an RBI. He benefited in part from Juan Soto and Nelson Cruz missing time during that nine-game stretch with an injury and an illness, respectively, but with both sluggers back to full strength, Robles looks like he'll have to settle for more of a part-time role. He will enter the starting nine for the series finale, however, with Lane Thomas getting the day off.
