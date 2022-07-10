ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Looking for love? These are the best cities find it, Zillow study shows

By Nexstar Media Wire, Aaron Tolentino
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=168ytL_0gaoWb5o00

(KRON ) — Are you looking for love?

Well, you might want to move to one of these cities, according to a new study by real-estate marketplace company Zillow. The company determined which U.S. cities had the highest rate of singles for their area.

Thousands of retro and new video games available at local game store

In 2019, roughly four in 10 or 38% of U.S. adults (ages 25 to 54) were single, which means neither married nor living with a partner, according to Pew Research Center . That number is up from 29% in 1990.

With the growing amount of singles nationwide, Zillow ranked the top destinations in the country to meet others who are also living single. It ranked the 100 largest cities based on factors such the density of singles in an area, available rental listings, and rental affordability for singles.

Based on those factors, Zillow compiled a top 10 list. Wichita, Kansas claimed the top spot of the list, and four of the top 10 cities are in Texas.

Top 10 best metros for singles to move to for love, according to Zillow

  1. Wichita, KS
  2. Austin, TX
  3. Milwaukee, WI
  4. Denver, CO
  5. San Antonio, TX
  6. Houston, TX
  7. Dallas, TX
  8. Seattle, WA
  9. Washington, DC
  10. Boston, MA

“Remote work has opened up housing possibilities all over the country. If untethered from an office, singles can move to places that offer more affordability and a vibrant singles scene. Metro areas like Wichita, where your housing dollar stretches further, are particularly appealing at a time when, nationally, rents are nearly 16% higher than last year.”

Amanda Pendleton, Zillow home trends expert

Methodology

Out of the 100 largest U.S. cities Zillow analyzed, the company used four main variables to compile its top 10.

  • Inventory per single means how many rental listings there are in an area for every single person. The places with more inventory for singles scored higher in this category.
  • Share of singles in an area are places that had more singles, according to the 2020 U.S. Census Bureau data.
  • Typical rent price for cities that had lower average rent prices ranked higher in the 100.
  • Sharing of affordable rental listings reflects the share of the market based on the incomes of single individuals, also based on 2020 Census data.
STAY IN THE KNOW : Sign up for the WOWK 13 News Daily Newsletter

More on the methodology can be read here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible Tuesday

(WOWK) — After a great start to the week with lots of blue skies on Monday, the WOWK-TV area is awaiting the arrival of storms Tuesday afternoon that could reach severe limits. See the slide show below to see the likely timing and placement of storms with Predictor:. The...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
Fortune

A closer look at the 40 housing markets at risk of a 15% to 20% home price decline

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Back in 2007, economist Edward Leamer published the now infamous research paper “Housing Is the Business Cycle.” It calculated that in the post–World War II era, eight recessions (out of 10) came after the U.S. housing market had entered into a “substantial” slowdown. Since then, we’ve had two more recessions: the Great Recession—which was set off by the bursting aughts housing bubble—and the COVID-19 recession, which did not come after a housing slowdown. So by the latest count, a housing slowdown has preceded nine out of the past 12 recessions.
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The American City Where Homes Are Selling Fastest

The housing market has exploded over the last two years. According to the carefully followed S&P Case-Shiller Index, home prices have moved up by 20% a month year over year for most months so far in 2022. Much of the increase has been due to low mortgage rates. The rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage […]
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zillow#Washington Dc#U S Census Bureau#Pew Research Center#Census Data#Tx
Fortune

What the housing market correction will do to home prices in 2023

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. There's no doubt about it: The Pandemic Housing Boom was an inflationary engine. Elevated homebuyer demand during the pandemic simply overwhelmed inventory. It translated into fierce bidding wars and double-digit home price growth. Soaring home prices gave landlords an opening to jack up rents. It also saw builders push homebuilding to levels not seen since 2006. Of course, an elevated builder demand for steel, lumber, and refrigerators only put further stress on an already maxed out global supply chain.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

The Fed plans to ‘reset’ the housing market—raising the likelihood of falling home prices

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It’s not just about how expensive housing became—it’s how fast it got there. It only took 24 months for U.S. home prices to soar a staggering 37%. For comparison, the biggest two-year spike leading into the 2008 housing crash was 29%.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
24/7 Wall St.

Cities Americans Are Abandoning

Rising inflation, a changing labor market, an ongoing pandemic, tax hikes, and climate change are but some of the significant challenges Americans face. Some cities nationwide are better able to address these issues, while others are behind. And Americans are abandoning cities that do not meet their needs.  The U.S. Census Bureau determined that in […]
ECONOMY
AOL Corp

Home sellers are realizing it's no longer their housing market

The housing market has rapidly changed. Sellers, once in the driver’s seat at the start of the year, are much more accommodating to complete a home sale as borrowing costs skyrocket for buyers. A growing number of home sellers have been forced to readjust their home prices in recent...
REAL ESTATE
TheStreet

Something Strange is Happening With Home Prices

The latest news out of the housing market isn’t good. Mortgage rates are soaring, and sales are dropping. The one puzzler is what's happening with prices. The 30-year fixed-mortgage rate averaged 5.81% as of June 23, hitting a near-14-year-high, according to Freddie Mac. The rate rose from 5.78% last week, when it registered its biggest one-week surge since 1987. The rate was just 3.02% a year ago.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

How hard the housing correction is hitting your local housing market, as told by one interactive map

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Two months ago, Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi came to Fortune with a bold call: The U.S. housing market, he said, was entering into a “housing correction.” At the time, some in the real estate industry brushed it off.
BUSINESS
cheddar.com

Major Cities Are Experiencing Rise in Bidding Wars for Rentals

Rising mortgage rates and limited housing supply is forcing many to stay in the rental market. In the first three months of the year, the u-s apartment market set record highs for demand, occupancy and rent growth rose over 20%-- toppling previous multi-decade peaks from just one quarter earlier. Increased competition among renters means many tenants feel compelled to pay more than what landlords are asking. Meg Epstein, Founder & CEO of CA South, breaks down what to expect from the rental market and offers tips for those looking to move.
HOUSE RENT
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy