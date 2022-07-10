ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Prince Harry’s Bombshell Memoir Has Apparently Been Delayed

By Marie Claire Editors
Marie Claire
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article≈Ever since Prince Harry announced that he would be releasing a memoir in 2022, reports have suggested that the royals are on edge, to say the least. One expert even said they were “quaking in their boots,” since the announcement he would be writing the book came on the heels of...

www.marieclaire.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Prince William's Wife 'Almost A Prisoner At Kensington Palace' According to Prince Harry Says, Royal Expert Ingrid Seward Says

Kate Middleton and Prince William are moving to Windsor, and it may be good for the Duchess of Cambridge. Prince Harry reportedly once said her sister-in-law was "almost like a prisoner" in their residence in London — Kensington Palace. Kate Middleton Reportedly Almost Like A Prisoner, Prince Harry Says.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Meghan Markle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Uk#The Daily Mail
HollywoodLife

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Kids Had ‘Emotional’ Meeting With Prince Charles On UK Trip: Report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle brought their two adorable children, 3-year-old son Archie and 1-year-old daughter Lili, to visit with their grandfather Prince Charles recently and it was reportedly a heartwarming family reunion. The royal gathering took place when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were back in the United Kingdom for the Queen’s recent Platinum Jubilee celebration.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Duchess Of Sussex's Comment About Kate Middleton Damaged Prince William, Prince Harry's Relationship, Royal Correspondent Kate Mansey Claims

Meghan Markle may have worsened Prince Harry and Prince William's already strained relationship. The Duchess of Sussex said something about her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, during her and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey last year, which reportedly damaged the royal siblings' relationship. Meghan Markle Reportedly Damaged Prince William And Harry's...
WORLD
Marie Claire

Prince Harry Insists “The Crown” Doesn’t Cover Him and Meghan Markle Stepping Down As Senior Royals, Expert Says

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently inked a lucrative deal with Netflix, but that doesn’t mean the streaming service will cover their story in The Crown. Harry reportedly “insists” that Netflix doesn’t include him and Meghan stepping down from their roles as senior royals, royal expert Angela Levin says. "When I met Harry at Kensington Palace the first question he asked me was, 'Are you watching The Crown?' Angela said on TalkRadio earlier this week, according to Mirror UK. "I mumbled and said, 'Are you and the rest of the Royal Family?'”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Fury: Meghan Markle's Husband 'Demanding' An Apology From Queen Elizabeth To Save Career & Marriage? Prince Charles' Son Reportedly 'Fading' In U.K. Memory

Prince Harry is undeniably one of the most talked-about members of the royal family despite his shocking exit in 2020. In an interview, the younger brother of Prince William, alongside his wife Meghan Markle, revealed that the ceaseless attack of the British media and the ongoing “racism” behind the palace doors forced them to leave British soil for good.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Heartbreak: Couple Must 'Stop Playing Victim' & 'Drop Projects' To Fix Relationship With Royal Family? Sussex Pair Reportedly Doing Second Bombshell Interview

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may have decided to ditch royal life for good but they still manage to make headlines. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex previously revealed that their desire to become financially independent from the Firm is one of the reasons why decided to depart from royal life.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Is Prince Harry's Wife Guilty Of Bullying Palace Staffers? Royal Family Reportedly Using 'Buried' Probe Details To 'Blackmail' Sussex Couple

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry previously revealed that one of the primary reasons they left the palace is due to the never-ending attacks of the British media. However, more than two years since their infamous Megxit, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to face criticisms and disparagements from the press.
CELEBRITIES
womansday.com

Buckingham Palace Has a Secret Swimming Pool

Among Buckingham Palace's mysterious 775 rooms is a swimming pool, where heirs to the throne from Prince Charles to Prince George have reportedly learned how to swim. Members of the British royal family from Prince Philip to Princess Diana have enjoyed swimming laps in the private, and staff members are allowed to use the pool—only if royals are not present.
LIFESTYLE
SheKnows

Prince Charles Is Reportedly Ready to 'Start Healing' His Relationship With Prince Harry

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Tensions have been running high between the Sussexes and members of the royal family for quite some time. But during the Platinum Jubilee a few short weeks ago, it seemed those strained relationships were put aside as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reunited with members of the royal family for the first time in roughly two years. Following the couple’s get-together with Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall at Clarence House, the...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle’s Husband Doesn’t Reportedly Know What He Wants That’s Why His Memoir Is Delayed, Comedian Claims

Prince Harry still hasn’t released his memoir. In his initial statement, Prince Harry said that his memoir will be released this year. So, it’s still not technically delayed because it’s only July. However, some royal experts are convinced that the Duke of Sussex’s memoir is delayed or worse, that it would no longer be released altogether.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

William and Kate to Move to Four-Bedroom ‘Cottage’ That Is, Like, Really Tiny, for Them

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Given that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent some $3 million of British taxpayers’ money renovating, subsequently grudgingly repaid, a house called Frogmore Cottage, one has to wonder if the royals have a different definition of the word “cottage” than the rest of us. The latest royals to take up cottage life are Prince William and Kate Middleton, who are moving into Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor estate, which looks disconcertingly like a trophy four-bedroom period home to the casual observer. The Windsors apparently view the place with a “This old thing?” insouciance, however. A source told British tabloid the Sun: “Kate and William were very keen for a modest home to start their new lives in Windsor. Adelaide Cottage fits the bill because it is a four-bedroom home and they do not need any more as they have no live-in staff. They were adamant they didn’t want anything too showy or anything that needed renovating or extra security so as not to be a burden on the taxpayer.” How good to see the royals are embracing the goal of not unduly burdening the taxpayer—not always the most evident trait of the royal existence.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy